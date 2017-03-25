RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico -- Chris Stroud birdied his final hole on Saturday to cap off a 5-under 67 and take a one-shot lead in the Puerto Rico Open, as he goes for his first PGA Tour victory.

One shot behind was a pair of past PGA Tour winners, Bill Lunde and D.A. Points, who each shot 69.

The Puerto Rico Open is the 277th start of Stroud's career. The closest he came to winning was a playoff loss in the 2013 Travelers Championship. He lost full status on the PGA Tour last year for the first time since 2008.

Stroud was at 15-under 201. And he has more than just Lunde and Points to worry about. Ten players were within three shots of the lead. Andrew "Beef" Johnston was among those two shots behind.