AUSTIN, Texas -- Hideto Tanihara came up short in his bid for a WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship title on Sunday, while Ross Fisher was bounced one day earlier. But they're each leaving this tournament with a handsome consolation prize -- a trip down Magnolia Lane.

By advancing into the weekend rounds of the Match Play, both Tanihara and Fisher jumped into the top-50 of the final Official World Golf Ranking in which players can qualify for the upcoming Masters.

"My whole goal starting the year was to get into the Masters," Tanihara said after advancing to the semifinals, which he lost 1-up to Dustin Johnson. "I had to go overseas to play a lot of tournaments. And I'm really happy with the results I'm having right now."

"After Wednesday, it was looking a little bit too far away," said Fisher, who started the week at 53rd. "I hung in there, fought really, really hard. To get to where I have this week, I'm obviously delighted."

The inclusion of Tanihara and Fisher brings the total number of Masters invitees to 92, with one final spot still available to the winner of next week's Shell Houston Open.

The 81st edition of the Masters will be played April 6-9.