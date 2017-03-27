Coming off a victory on Sunday at the WGC-Dell Match Play Championship, Dustin Johnson on Monday withdrew from this week's Shell Houston Open, citing fatigue.

The Houston event is the final tournament prior to the Masters, which begins April 6. Johnson, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, has won his past three starts at the Genesis Open, the WGC-Mexico Championship and the WGC-Match Play, where he competed in seven matches over four days and defeated Jon Rahm 1-up in the final at Austin Country Club.

Dustin Johnson wants to get some rest before Masters week. Eric Gay/AP Photo

"After a great deal of thought and consultation with my team, I have decided to withdraw from this week's Shell Houston Open,'' Johnson said in a statement. "Having played seven rounds of competitive golf in the last five days, I feel it is best to give my mind and body a much-needed rest heading into Masters week.''

Johnson also apologized for the withdrawal, although commitments that are required in advance of PGA Tour events are not binding. Johnson finished third at Houston last year and has been sixth and fourth in his past two finishes at Augusta National, respectively, where he is expected to be a heavy favorite next week.

Last year, Johnson won his first major title when he captured the U.S. Open at Oakmont.