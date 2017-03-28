Daily fantasy golf: Shell Houston Open expert DFS picks

With a trip to Augusta right around the corner, PGA Tour players are heading to Houston for a final tuneup or to try to win their way into the field for the major.

Our experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals. This week's panel is made up of ESPN's Jonathan Coachman, Jason Sobel, Michael Collins and Bob Harig, as well as FantasyGolfInsider's Taras Pitra, Jeff Bergerson, Zach Turcotte and Erik Dantoft.

Picks to win

Jordan Spieth

The jinx of winning in Houston and not winning at Augusta will change this year. Spieth altered his schedule so that he would be fresh and prepared for these two weeks. He wants to get into contention, win and go to Augusta with a winning mindset as he knows the questions about last year are coming. But if he comes in off a win, then it will really help him. -- Jonathan Coachman

Ryan Palmer

It's been more than seven years since Palmer's last victory, which is too long for a player of his caliber. I've always been surprised that he's never won in his home state of Texas, and while the hometown DFW events would theoretically provide better opportunities for him, the host venue in Houston should suit his game nicely. It hasn't been a strong season for Palmer, with four missed cuts in six starts, but he's the type who can get hot in a hurry and carry that into the weekend. -- Jason Sobel

Grayson Murray

It only takes that one magical week. Murray started the karma train when he sent a tweet to model Lindsey Pelas requesting she be his caddie at Augusta for the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday if he won the Shell Houston Open. (That's his only option to get in this year's first major.) Amazingly she not only responded, but agreed to it. Now for a guy who's missed more cuts than he's made this year, motivation and karma has a funny way of coming together at those perfect moments for a lightning strike. Boy meets girl on social media but has to win a golf tournament for them to have a first date? It's a movie waiting to happen ... roll cameras, please. -- Michael Collins

Charles Howell III

It has been 10 years since Howell won the second of his two PGA Tour titles, but this is his last chance to get into Augusta next week after making a strong run at moving into the top 50 in the world after the WGC-Match Play. Howell is a long shot, but this tournament often produces winners who earn their last-second spot in the major field. Howell has three top-10s among his past five starts in Houston. -- Bob Harig

DraftKings value picks

Rafael Cabrera Bello

Rafa's scoring ability puts him in play for GPPs every week. He didn't look at sharp as I'd have liked last week, but maybe that will reduce the steam this week and next. Last year's fourth-place finish seemed to come out of nowhere and he ended up following that up with a top-20 at Augusta. RCB should be a core play this week as he's finally rested up after playing a very busy schedule recently. -- Taras Pitra

Bryson DeChambeau

I have been waiting for this kid to break out and we might be in the midst of that right now. After a rough start to the season, Bryson has now put together two nice performances in a row with a T-27 at Valspar and runner-up finish in Puerto Rico last week. His putting issues have really been the root of his problems, and he seems to have that phase of his game under control now. At $7,600, I see him as an excellent play in large-field tournaments, because his ownership will not be very high. -- Jeff Bergerson

FanDuel picks for Rounds 1 and 2

Patrick Cantlay

After reaching the status of being the top ranked amateur player in the world just a few years ago, everything was looking great for Cantlay until a back injury derailed his career for the better part of three years. However, it appears now that Cantlay is finally going to be able to resume his promising career. He returned this spring to make the cut in his first event back and then nearly won the Valspar three weeks ago where he finished runner-up to Adam Hadwin. His tee-to-green game is impressive and his price is a steal, making him a great early round play with potential upside for later in the tournament. -- Zach Turcotte

Russell Henley

Russell Henley sets up nicely for a FanDuel early-round golfer this week for the Shell Houston Open. He typically starts off events strong and has also shown top-10 upside with finishes of T-5, 4th and T-7 over the past three years at this event. Henley has really improved his tee-to-green game as well as his putting so far this season. This has led to improved Par 4 and Par 5 scoring, which are key stats to target this week for fantasy points at the Houston Open. -- Erik Dantoft