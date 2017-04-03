Four-Ball: Patience the name of the game at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The grueling test that is the year's first men's major gets started Thursday, but other than their golf swings, what should Masters invitees be focused on at Augusta National?

And which former Masters champ has the best shot at another green jacket? Our panel of experts in Augusta tackle all this Masters in this week's Monday Four-Ball.

1. What is the most important mental characteristic to play well at the Masters?

ESPN SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie: Patience. Augusta National will allow you to attack. It will also make you look like a fool. It's too easy to get wrapped up in the mindset of constantly scoring, rather than letting the course come to you. If you stay patient on holes when par is a win, and avoid getting greedy, you can stay in contention while waiting for the green light holes. Trying to get cute on holes 3, 7, 10 and 11, when it's not warranted, will get your score above par quickly. Stay patient, and attack when the par-5s come around.

ESPN SportsCenter anchor Jonathan Coachman: Not treating it like it is the greatest golf tournament in the world. And this is almost impossible to do. The problem for most players is that when they get to Augusta National, it turns into a world they can't handle. And before they know it, a veteran like Jordan Spieth or Adam Scott or Phil Mickelson are already out to 5 under. It's like playing golf in a truly magical place and the faster players can make it a golf tournament, the faster they will be able to calm down and play good golf.

ESPN.com senior golf analyst Michael Collins: Play offense on the par-5s and defense on the rest of the course. You won't go bogey-free, but if you're under par at the end of the day, you're going to be in contention Sunday unless someone goes low like Spieth or Tiger did.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Bob Harig: Patience. It is a long, mentally grueling week on a golf course that is much more of a physical challenge than is often discussed. It is demanding, requires precision, and sometimes things are not going to go well. It's about taking them in, and not forcing it, while waiting for opportunities to arise.

2. What does Jordan Spieth have to do to get past the 12th-hole demons from 2016?

Barrie: He needs to play Jordan Spieth golf at Augusta. In his three prior starts, he has finished second, first and second, which means his body of work is more about great golf than a one-hole nightmare. What consistently puts Spieth in contention at the Masters is his ability to out-putt the field. He'll do that again this week, which will exorcise any lingering 12th-hole demons.

Coachman: Play it. Jordan has taken the questions and the topic head on. He is head strong and the right kind of cocky. And after his quote about affecting other players on Friday, I think he wants the entire field to understand that he is there to win a green jacket, not worry about trying to put the memory of a disastrous 12th hole one time in his career in the rearview mirror.

Collins: Once he plays the 12th hole Thursday and makes better than a double-bogey, he's good to go. Honestly, I think he's over it already, but officially it's past when he plays it in the tournament.

Harig: First, he has to stop running away from it. The fact that the conversation has bothered him so much is not a good sign. He should roll with it. Once he plays the hole during the first round of the tournament, he should be fine. What happened to him has happened to many in the game.

3. Which former Masters champion has the best shot to get another green jacket this week?

Barrie: Jordan Spieth. Until this guy isn't playing in the final pairing on a Sunday at the Masters, he'll always be a favorite. Certain players' games sync up well with courses. He just happens to have the Augusta gift. While Bubba Watson has proven he can go on a tear, Spieth has been too good to ignore him being an annual favorite.

Coachman: Why wouldn't I go with a guy who has never finished worse than second? This is Spieth's course. He is one of those special players who has figured this incredible course out. The stage is the biggest and I believe Spieth will bounce back and make a big-time statement. We all remember the statement Tiger made when he crushed the field in the late '90s. Well, Spieth is ready to make the same kind of statement.

Collins: Adam Scott. He seems to be the only former champion with no issues in his game going into the week. He's not playing great, but he seems to be trending in the correct direction. What do players always say about wanting their games to "peak" at the majors? Scott's seems to be the closest to peaking.

Harig: Phil Mickelson. Despite his play in Houston, Phil was never about that anyway. He has had a solid year to this point and played some really good golf. He's focused on the Masters and is as poised as any of the past champions in the field to win again.

4. Which is the most intriguing storyline heading into the week?

Barrie: Rory Mcilroy's quest for a career Grand Slam. I know Dustin Johnson is showing "Tiger-like" dominance, but Rory hasn't won a major since 2014. He's too good to go much longer without another one. Since the 2011 second-nine collapse at the Masters, we've watched and wondered how long he'll be scarred by the demise. He belongs on the career Grand Slam list, and until he gets it, McIlroy will always be the lead story come Masters week.

Coachman: There are so many, but for me, I am a big family guy. I can only imagine what a win would mean for Jason Day with his mother battling cancer. Or Ernie Els, who believes this could be his last Masters. For me there is another superstar who has a chance to join the greats. We make so much of Phil Mickelson winning the U.S. Open in trying to win the career Grand Slam. What about Rory McIlroy winning the Masters? He wants it so badly. It would be fun to see him in contention on Sunday.

Collins: How will Dustin Johnson play with the pressure of being the favorite at the Masters. This will be the first time he comes into this major as the odds-on favorite even in the eyes of his peers. How he plays this week will determine the level of dominance and "superstardom" he can reach. If he wins in a walk ... we might truly have golf's "next" guy.

Harig: How will Dustin Johnson fare? For the first time, he is truly the favorite heading into the Masters. The place should be made for him, but he has never contended. He has gotten better in recent years, but had top-10s that were under the radar. Now having won three straight, how does he handle the attention? Can he keep it going?