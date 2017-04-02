Rory McIlroy joins Marty Smith at the PGA National Resort and Spa to discuss why golf is a family affair for him and why winning a Masters is so important. (5:04)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Rory McIlroy has agreed to a new endorsement deal that extends his contract with Nike Golf.

The company announced the agreement on Sunday in a brief statement.

"I've loved this company since I was a kid," McIlroy said in the statement. "I'm really happy to continue this journey with Nike."

McIlroy, who is ranked No. 2 in the world and will attempt to complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters this week, told ESPN's Marty Smith that the deal is for 10 years.

The golfer from Northern Ireland, who has won four major championships, has won 12 worldwide tournaments (including two majors), the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour and the Race to Dubai on the European Tour since originally signing with Nike in 2013.

At the time, the deal included Nike apparel, shoes and clubs. But Nike bowed out of the club-making business last fall, so McIlroy will endorse the company for apparel only. He has not signed any other equipment deals to date.

Jason Day, ranked third in the world, also signed a new deal with Nike earlier this year.