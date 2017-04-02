HUMBLE, Texas -- Russell Henley made 10 birdies in the final round and closed with a 7-under 65 to win the Shell Houston Open and earn the final spot in the Masters.

Henley started the final round four shots behind and caught up to Sung-hoon Kang with five birdies in eighth holes. Henley fell back with a double bogey from the bunker on the par-3 ninth.

Russell Henley, right, shakes hands with Rickie Fowler after winning the Shell Houston Open on Sunday. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

They were tied with six holes to play when Henley ran off three straight birdies with two short putts on par 5s and a 35-foot putt on the par-3 14th. Kang, going for his first PGA Tour victory, didn't make a birdie over his last 10 holes.

Henley finished at 20-under 268 for a three-shot victory, the third of his career and first since 2014.