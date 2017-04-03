RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. -- So Yeon Ryu was able to win the ANA Inspiration after third-round leader Lexi Thompson received a four-stroke penalty for incorrect ball placement.

Ryu birdied the first playoff hole to take the LPGA's first major of the season under bizarre circumstances.

The 22-year-old Thompson had a three-shot lead and appeared to be cruising to her second major championship when Tour rules officials informed her of the penalty with six holes to play. The ball placement error occurred during Saturday's round, and officials were alerted to the infraction by a television viewer during the final round.

"I just cannot believe the situation,'' Ryu said. "I didn't even check the leaderboard. I thought Lexi played really, really well. I didn't expect what happened to Lexi. It's a very unfortunate situation. I didn't expect it. I thought I'm well behind, so all I wanted to do was play my game.''

Ryu, who also won the 2011 U.S. Women's Open, claimed her second major title with an excellent playoff hole after her final-round 68.