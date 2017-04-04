Former world No. 1 Jason Day talks about his mother's health and how he feels better coming into the tournament. (2:07)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Before he hits any shot, Jason Day stands behind the ball and closes his eyes. He keeps them closed for a few seconds, visualizing what's about to happen -- the flight of the shot and its intended target. Only once he's completed this task will he open his eyes and swing the club.

It's a process that has earned him a major championship and at one point elevated him to No. 1 in the world. And it's one that didn't work the last time he played in competition.

This was two weeks ago, during the first day of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship. Day would stand behind the ball, close his eyes and -- nothing.

"I was kind of like walking in there, not really concentrating at all because of the situation," he recalled. "I would look at the flag, and I'd be thinking about something else."

At the 2011 Masters, Jason Day finished a career-high T-2. Although he admittedly hasn't been able to practice much in recent weeks after his mother's cancer surgery, Day is aiming to become only the second Australian to win the green jacket. Rob Carr/Getty Images

That "something else" was understandable. His mother, Dening, had been diagnosed with lung cancer and was scheduled for surgery two days later. After failing to concentrate for six holes, Day tearfully withdrew from the tournament to be with her.

He is returning to competition this week, a perma-smile splashed across his face for a bigger reason than playing his favorite tournament of the year. As he reported during a Tuesday interview session, his mother's surgery was successful: She's been told she won't need chemotherapy, and her original prognosis of 12 months to live has been expanded exponentially.

"I feel kind of a lot lighter in a sense that my mind is not weighing very much heavily on the situation that my mom was going through," he explained. "So to be able to have that happen and then be able to come here and get my mind off things is quite nice."

Dening remains in Ohio, where her son lives and where her surgery was performed. He spoke of bringing her to Augusta National this week to have her nearby while he competes in the Masters, but he is worried she's still a bit too weak after the surgery.

Even so, he'll be thinking about her. Not necessarily in the same way he was two weeks ago, when those thoughts so quickly turned to worry. Instead, he'll be relieved, able to close his eyes and concentrate on the impending shot, rather than drawing blanks again.

That doesn't mean Day, who owns top-10 finishes in three of the past six Masters, is primed and ready for another title contention. Not yet, at least.

"I'm a little bit unprepared, to be honest," he admitted. "Usually I have a week or two more weeks of tournaments under my belt, maybe a week or two more weeks of practice, as well, and I didn't pick up a club from Match Play till when I got here Friday, because obviously I was busy with my mom and busy with my family and all that stuff and not really thinking about playing golf.

"I don't know, maybe it's a good thing. ... I'm going to just do the best job I can with what I've got."

Day said his mother isn't one to waste many words. Before he left for Augusta, he stopped by to give her a kiss and say goodbye.

She said she loved him. That was all. When he called a few days later, after hearing she wouldn't need chemo, she simply said it was good news.

"She's a woman of very few words," he explained. "She just kind of has to give [me] this look, and I know."

Day wants to see the look she'll give him if this week he can win a green jacket, not only the game's most coveted prize, but tops on his personal wish list.

"She's never been here before; she's never had the opportunity to come over here, so hopefully she's healthy enough to fly down," he said. "It's great to even think about it. It gets me excited thinking about the possibility of actually winning and obviously accomplishing one of my life goals."

If he closes his eyes and concentrates, he can probably even visualize it.