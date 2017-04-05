AUGUSTA, Ga. -- With the Masters just around the corner, players might not get as much practice in as they had hoped with terrible weather on the way. That is just one of the storylines we'll be watching on Wednesday at Augusta National:

No Masters competitor wants to win the annual Par 3 Contest because of the "jinx" that comes with such success -- no golfer has won both the Par 3 and the green jacket later in the week. Well, they might not get the chance Wednesday, thanks to Mother Nature.

As beautiful as the weather was Tuesday, with temperatures in the mid-80s under abundant sunshine, Wednesday is expected to be the exact opposite. Damaging winds and even tornado watches are in the forecast, along with a couple of inches of rain.

Don't expect much action inside the ropes, much to the dismay of patrons who were hoping to witness one of the week's most famous traditions.

More rain in the forecast?

The weather might not improve for Round 1 on Thursday. The Augusta National greens have the SubAir system that drains water beautifully, but that won't dry out the rest of the course. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are predicted, becoming more of a natural way to dry out the course.

With the greens as fast as they are here (and they will speed up quickly with those winds, even after Wednesday's heavy rains), stoppages in play because golf balls won't stop oscillating on putting surfaces is definitely a possibility.

Honoring Arnie

How will Augusta National pay tribute to four-time Masters champion Arnold Palmer? The longtime competitor and honorary starter died in September and won't be on the first tee box at 7:40 a.m. ET on Thursday. At the Tuesday night Champions Dinner, expect a few glasses to be raised in remembrance of "The King" while a few tales figure to be told.

Earlier this week, we looked at how some golfers could (and should) pay tribute to the golf legend.