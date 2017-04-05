AUGUSTA, Ga. -- A jam-packed Tuesday had everyone from Jordan Spieth to Jack Nicklaus talking about everything Masters-related, and beyond.

Before we get to the best nuggets from the podium, let's take a quick look at the pairings, shall we? Some of our favorite tee times to watch Thursday include Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm at 1:41 p.m. ET. Or how about Dustin Johnson, Jimmy Walker and Bubba Watson -- all major champions -- at 2:03 p.m. ET? If you want to start a little earlier, Spieth goes off at 10:34 a.m. ET and Phil Mickelson at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Wednesday's coverage:

A few more morsels, pimento-and-cheese style:

• Defending champion Danny Willett revealed his Champions Dinner menu, and jokingly took a poke at the Augusta National chef, in case the Yorkshire pudding isn't up to snuff.

"He'd best be [on top of his game], otherwise I'll be in the kitchen making sure if they go a bit flat, we're not going to be happy," Willett said " I'm sure that he's been practicing since he came out [to the course]."

Champions dinner by Yorkshire 🥂🍴 pic.twitter.com/H2uMSE2sZR — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) April 4, 2017

• A year ago, Willett said he didn't get much preparation for the Masters because his wife just had a baby. This year, under very different circumstances due to his mother's cancer surgery, Jason Day said Tuesday that his practice prior to the Masters wasn't exactly what he was hoping for in search for his first green jacket.

• The Lexi Thompson controversy was still a topic of discussion Tuesday, with Phil Mickelson answering a reporter's question about the situation. At first Mickelson didn't want to get into specifics, but eventually he made a few bold statements about how he thinks the situation should have played out.

• Playing in a practice round Tuesday, Spieth knocked his tee shot on the par-3 12th hole to about a foot and tapped in for birdie. No big deal, right? Wrong, considering his quadruple-bogey 7 there in the final round of the 2016 Masters ended his chances of a second-straight green jacket.

Jordan Spieth made a statement with a birdie at No. 12 on Tuesday. How will he handle it come Thursday in the first round? Harry How/Getty Images

"I turned to the crowd and said, 'I really could have used that one about 12 months ago' to some significant laughter," Spieth said.

Granted, this wasn't during tournament play, which Spieth fully acknowledged, but it sure had to feel good to do that with a few people watching.

• Practice makes perfect? At least Rory McIlroy hopes so. In the chase for the career Grand Slam, of which the Northern Irishman only needs the Masters to join the five men who have accomplished the feat, McIlroy admitted to playing 99 holes at Augusta National in the past two weeks.

• Always a favorite interview at the Masters, Nicklaus didn't disappoint. When a reporter noted that Nicklaus made 46 a fashionable age when he became the oldest Masters champion in 1986, it was pointed out that three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson is that same age this year.

"I would say that Phil has a lot better chance of winning this year than I did when I was 46," Nicklaus said. "Going into the tournament, I had no expectations about winning, at all ... But I would say Phil is far better prepared than I am from playing.

"I don't think he's probably playing his best golf right now, but sometimes that changes very quickly. He certainly honestly, age is not an issue to him. He's a big guy and he's a long guy and he's got a great short game. I wouldn't be a bit surprised to find him in contention."

If Mickelson were to win, he would eclipse Nicklaus by six months for title as oldest Masters champion.

• And our own Michael Collins absolutely adores his new work space at Augusta National. You would, too, if this were your office.