AUGUSTA, Georgia -- With severe storms bearing down on Augusta National, the club has been shut down for the second time this week.

Masters officials suspended play at 1:25 p.m. EDT Wednesday, cutting short the final afternoon of practice before the start of the tournament as well as the popular Par 3 Contest.

Editor's Picks Masters to allow viewer rule tips; change soon? Augusta National will continue to take viewer information on possible rules violations, but says it would favor a rule change.

Vegas favors D. Johnson to win the Masters Dustin Johnson is 11-2 at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas to win the Masters, just ahead of Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, who are each 7-1 and are the only others with single-digit odds. 1 Related

Fans were ordered to leave the course as line of dangerous storms swept across the Deep South, sparking tornado warnings in Georgia and neighboring South Carolina.

Augusta National was also forced to close Monday because of heavy rains.

The forecast is more promising through the rest of the week, though high winds Thursday and Friday could make the playing conditions challenging. Sunny weather, with highs in the 70s, is expected for the final two rounds Saturday and Sunday.