W2W4 at the Masters: The real deal begins Thursday

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- There are 94 players in the Masters field, and it feels like there might be that many storylines going into the year's first major championship. So what will be the talk of Augusta? Here are just a few on our radar:

The world No. 1 comes into the Masters on a three-tournament winning streak in a sport where birdie streaks of that length aren't very common. Can DJ slip on a green jacket and solidify his place at the upper echelon of golf's elite? He already owns a roughly 25 percent lead in world rankings points over Rory McIlroy, and that margin would grow by leaps and bounds if he can bring home a second trophy in his past four major starts. We'll have to monitor to see if a fall down a flight of stairs Wednesday evening will affect his playing status.

• Johnson's tee time Thursday: 2:03 p.m. ET.

Will Rory McIlroy complete the career Slam?

Speaking of three-tournament winning streaks, the most recent player to accomplish that feat on the PGA Tour is McIlroy, who sandwiched back-to-back major wins around the WGC-Bridgestone title in 2014. The Northern Irishman, who just announced a new deal with Nike on Sunday, has the career Grand Slam in his sight with a win this week. He'll certainly feel that pressure, but a fast start will likely be key if he wants a shot at adding a green jacket to his wardrobe.

• McIlroy tee time Thursday: 1:41 p.m. ET.

Jordan Spieth tries to get past No. 12

Spieth already owns a green jacket, and very nearly three in just three appearances. He's finished second (2014), first (2015) and second (2016), but that last one might sting for a while. After leading by 5 strokes on the back nine during last year's final round, Spieth made a quadruple-bogey 7 at the par-3 12th hole. How will he handle it this year when the tournament spotlight is on? That might be a telling sign for his chances in 2017.

• Spieth tee time Thursday: 10:34 a.m. ET.

A balancing act for Jason Day

How will the world No. 3 handle the terribly difficult situation surrounding his mother's recent cancer surgery? Day walked off the course at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on March 24 and, in a tearful news conference, revealed his mother's condition. Playing any major championship is always stressful, but with the weight of his mother's medical situation clearly on his mind, anyone can understand he might have higher priorities than playing 72 holes of golf this week.

• Day tee time Thursday: 10:56 a.m. ET

Watch out for Jon Rahm

There are 20 rookies in the field, none more heralded than Jon Rahm, who is built more like a linebacker than a golfer. The Spaniard won the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year at Torrey Pines, and also took Johnson to the 18th hole in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play finals.

Rahm is a big hitter -- he's 22nd on the PGA Tour in driving distance at 302.7 yards per drive -- and should be able to hit Augusta National's four par-5s in two, but can he become the first rookie since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 to win the tournament? Spieth nearly pulled it off in 2014, but the 22-year-old Rahm aims to do one better.

• Rahm tee time on Thursday: 1:41 p.m.

Bubba Watson will be vying for a third career green jacket this week at the Masters. Jeff Siner/Getty Images

Will Hideki Matsuyama make history?

Can Hideki Matsuyama become the first Masters champion from Asia? Y.E. Yang's infamous takedown of Tiger Woods at the 2009 PGA Championship made the South Korean the first men's major champion from that continent. Matsuyama's game seems well-suited for Augusta National, considering how he finished T-27 in his first start there in 2011 at 19 years old. His putter might hold him back -- he's ranked 185th this season on the PGA Tour in strokes-gained putting -- but you don't get to No. 4 in the world without doing a few things right.

• Matsuyama tee time on Thursday: 10:12 a.m. ET.

A third green jacket for Bubba?

Will Bubba Watson turn his game around? The long-hitting lefty already owns two Masters victories, but he hasn't played well of late. He has just one top-10 finish so far this year, but it came two weeks ago at the WGC-Match Play where he ended up T-9.

If Watson wants to cheer himself up, he can take solace in the fact that every golfer who has won the Masters at least twice (there are 17 of them) are also members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. A third green jacket, which would put him in the company of Phil Mickelson and Nick Faldo among others at Augusta National, would surely make Watson a shoo-in for the hall.

• Watson tee time on Thursday: 2:03 p.m. ET.