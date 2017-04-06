AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Dustin Johnson is going to attempt to play Thursday's first round of the Masters after suffering a back injury during a fall at his rental home on Wednesday.

Johnson, 32, the No. 1-ranked player in the world and the pre-tournament favorite after winning his previous three starts on the PGA Tour, slipped on wooden stairs and fell on his back, according to his agent, David Winkle.

Editor's Picks Caddie Confidential -- Upsides (and downsides) of caddying the Masters Why is the Masters the hardest tournament to caddie? Michael Collins sat down with four loopers on Wednesday at Augusta National to get their unvarnished take about the year's first major.

Vote: Who's your pick to win the Masters? This year's Masters offers a star-studded headline of names. Who will bring home the coveted green jacket from Augusta? 1 Related

The golfer arrived at Augusta National on Thursday morning and headed to the physical therapy trailer around 12:30 p.m. before he was expected to warm up in advance of his 2:03 tee time. Winkle described the attitude as "cautiously optimistic.''

Johnson is playing in the final group with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker. Johnson, who won the U.S. Open last June, has six victories since last year's Masters, where he tied for fourth.

"He landed very hard on his lower back and is now resting, although quite uncomfortable,'' Winkle said Wednesday after the injury was disclosed. He said that Johnson was advised to remain immobile and begin taking inflammatory medication and ice in hopes of being ready for the first round.

This is Johnson's eighth Masters appearances, with two missed cuts and two top-10s, although he's never been in contention over the final nine holes.

Winkle said Johnson planned to warm up and hit balls at about 30-40 percent of his potential, while also attempting to hit his driver to see how his back felt. The temperature had climbed into the low 60s at the time of Johnson's arrival, but winds were swirling and expected to reach speeds of 20-30 mph.