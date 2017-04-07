AUGUSTA, Ga. -- On a day when it was tough just to break par at the Masters, Charley Hoffman turned in one of the greatest opening rounds in the history of Augusta National.

Hoffman took a 4-shot lead Thursday over William McGirt for the largest gap at the top after the first round at Augusta in 62 years. The 40-year-old American bounced back from a slow start to shoot a 7-under 65 in a swirling wind that gusted close to 40 mph.

Hoffman, no stranger to being in contention at Augusta, played in the next-to-last group on Sunday two years ago but closed with a 74 to finish 10 shots behind winner Jordan Spieth.

Now, it's Hoffman holding the largest lead after the first round since the 1955 Masters, when Jack Burke Jr. opened with 67 and was 4 shots ahead of Julius Boros and Mike Souchak.

But, in a reminder that the tournament is never won on Thursday, Burke followed with a 76 that turned his big lead into a 6-shot deficit against Cary Middlecoff, who went on to capture the green jacket in a romp.

Charley Hoffman had a shot at birdie on the 18th hole, which would have tied him with Craig Wood in 1941 for the largest Masters lead after the opening round. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Hoffman had a shot at birdie on the 18th hole, which would have tied him with Craig Wood in 1941 for the largest lead after the opening round. Hoffman wasn't able to sink the putt, but he certainly had no complaints about his performance -- especially after a pair of bogeys left him at 1 over through No. 5.

He birdied eight of the next 12 holes, including four in a row beginning at the 14th.

McGirt, who shot a 3-under 69, was the lone player within 5 shots of the lead. No one else has managed to go lower than 1 under par.

McGirt, a 37-year-old American, birdied four holes and had only one bogey.

A journeyman player who didn't even reach the PGA Tour until he was in his early 30s, McGirt qualified for the Masters with his first tour victory last year at the Memorial.

McGirt calls his Augusta debut one of the top four or five rounds of his pro career.

Only 11 players broke par Thursday. Lee Westwood shot 70 and eight other players are at 71, a group that includes Justin Rose, Jason Dufner, Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson, who eagled the second hole on the way to a 1-under 71 as he tries to become the oldest champion in Masters history.

Jack Nicklaus was 46 when he won the last of his six green jackets in 1986. Mickelson will turn 47 in June, which makes him seven months older than the Golden Bear at the time of his historic Masters victory.

In addition to the eagle at No. 2, Mickelson had three birdies to go along with four bogeys.

Everyone else was at par and above, including three rounds in the 80s. It's the fewest players to break par in the first round of the Masters since only nine managed to do it in 2007.

Defending champion Danny Willett opened with a 73. The 2015 champion, Jordan Spieth, made a quadruple-bogey for the second year in a row on the way to 75.

The 81st Masters began with a moment of silence, a few tears and two tee shots.

It was the first Masters since 1954 without four-time champion Arnold Palmer, who died in September. Augusta National chairman Billy Payne told thousands crammed around the first tee that the unbearable sadness was surpassed by the love and affection everyone felt for The King.

He asked for a moment of silence, and then turned it over to Nicklaus and Gary Player to hit the ceremonial opening tee shots.

McGirt thought he had a good omen when he saw Nicklaus on Wednesday and the six-time Masters champion told him that Augusta and Muirfield Village, where the Memorial is played, had enough similarities that McGirt would be fine.

He made only one bogey, had a few tough par saves and a few birdies and shot 69.

Hoffman just never stopped making birdies.

Right about the time McGirt was talking about how cool it was to see his name atop the leaderboard, Hoffman birdied the 14th to reach 4 under. He picked up another birdie on the 15th with a delicate wedge shot. His 7-iron on the par-3 16th ran down the ridge to a few feet for a third straight birdie. And feeling like he could do no wrong, Hoffman hammered a pitching wedge to 3 feet on the 17th for a fourth straight birdie.

His approach to the 18th was headed for the bunker when it hit the side of it by a few inches and caromed onto the green. His 15-foot birdie missed by an inch.

"I step on this property and it just feels special," Hoffman said.