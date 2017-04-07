AUGUSTA, Ga. -- It was a day in which the winds of fate at the Masters blew some golfers around the course, and blew others out of contention -- after presumably blowing Dustin Johnson down the stairs on Wednesday. These were the major goings-on during the first day of the year's first men's major.

Dustin Johnson's bad breaks? They're back.

This week, Johnson found a whole new way to shoot himself in the foot at a major -- this time, by accident. After falling down a small set of stairs at the Augusta house he was renting, DJ's warm-up session Thursday was a Rorschach test: a display of 300-plus-yard drives and a laconic demeanor almost impossible to distinguish from Johnson's normal laconic demeanor. Was he pained or just sleepy? Would he play or wouldn't he? When DJ walked off the tee prior to his round, two things were clear: One, no rental house in Augusta will ever again feature uncarpeted wooden stairs. And two, the Masters field, without the world's No. 1 golfer, was suddenly wide open.

A green jacket is laid over a chair on the first tee of Augusta National Golf Club in honor of the memory of Arnold Palmer, the four-time Masters champion and member of the club that hosts the year's first men's major championship. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The final ride of Arnie's Army

Augusta National is good at a good many things, but perhaps what it's best at is immortalizing the past. The tournament itself is best understood as a piece of performance art for The Way Things Used To Be. And for those of a certain generation, no man in the history of the Masters expressed that sentiment more than Arnold Palmer. Thursday, from the teary-eyed ceremonial first tee shot to the "I am a member of Arnie's Army" pins distributed to all patrons, the Masters pulled out all the stops for Palmer, the showman with the leading-man looks who once put this sleepy Southern toonamint on the map.

Charley Hoffman did what Charley Hoffman sometimes does.

Astute observers of the game know that journeyman golfer Hoffman sometimes does this thing: He goes super low for, oh, nine or 18 holes, and (since cutting his trademark mullet) bares, in those moments, an uncanny resemblance to a young Jack Nicklaus. At these times, one is inclined to wonder, "Why has this man won only four times in 318 starts on tour?" That answer exists: Hoffman is a solid, low-launch ball-striker, but he's typically a middling-to-awful putter. When his flatstick gets hot, his birdies come in bunches. And such was the case on the Masters opening day, as he birdied seven of his final 11 holes to post a 65, four strokes clear of the field. Hoffman, it's worth noting, is a super-nice guy, and tons of fun to root for. He's also zero-for-6 in converting first-round leads. Just sayin'.

Jordan Spieth turns a presumed negative into a confirmed negative

After what was surely a soul-crushing week of questions about his ability to forget the quadruple-bogey that undid his pursuit of last year's Masters, Spieth did himself a solid: He ensured that all anyone will want to ask him about now was the soul-crushing quadruple-bogey he posted on No. 15 on Thursday. Then again, since he managed to do so by dunking his approach in the water, and following that up with a flubbed shot after a drop, he might be facing questions about how his most recent blowup was just like last year's blowup. Come to think of it, there was nothing good for Spieth about any of this at all.

