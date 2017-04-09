AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta National's 12th hole got Jordan Spieth again.

At the shortest hole on the course, Spieth again found the water known as Rae's Creek with his tee shot on Sunday, leading to a double-bogey 5.

A year ago, leading the tournament at the time, Spieth's tee shot flared to the right, landed short of the green and on the bank and rolled back into the water. After taking a drop, Spieth chunked his approach into the water and ended up making a quadruple-bogey 7.

Those 4 shots lost to par dropped him behind eventual winner Danny Willett, denying Spieth a shot at a second Masters title.

Sunday's water ball was not nearly as dramatic. Spieth, who began the round 2 shots out of the lead shared by Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose, fell out of contention on the front nine with three bogeys. He also bogeyed the 10th hole before his double bogey at the 12th.

Although Spieth has a victory and two second-place finishes in his previous Masters appearances, he's not handled the par-3 12th well in the final round of any of them. He now has two bogeys, a double and a quadruple-bogey. Starting in 2014, he has gone 4-4-7-5 at the 12th.