After an emotionally tolling few weeks and rollercoaster Masters campaign, world No.3 Jason Day says he'll have to take "baby steps" on the road back to winning form.

Day finished the first major championship of 2017 on a high with a one-under-par 71, but never truly threatened the leaderboard at Augusta National to finish at two over.

The 29-year-old Australian went in to the Masters with his preparation blighted by the emotional stress of mother Dening undergoing surgery, last month, to remove a 3.5 cm tumour in her left lung.

Day says his focus hasn't been 100 percent since Dening was diagnosed with lung cancer early in 2017, but the Queenslander arrived at Augusta buoyed by the news his mother won't require chemotherapy.

Day, whose three victories in 2016 included the Players Championship and the WGC-Match Play en route to holding the world No.1 spot for 47 consecutive weeks, said he would now begin the grind back to the top.

"You can't control distractions like with my mum; we tried to handle that the best we can," Day said.

"It's [now] up to me to do the work to get back to that winning form.

"From there, it's all about the want and desire to win because there's no amount of work I can do if I don't want it enough then.

"I just need to take baby steps to get back on top."

The 10-time US PGA Tour winner says he's looking forward to returning to his home in Columbus, Ohio, to spend time with his recovering mum before Day's next event at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Day will partner good friend and world No.8 Rickie Fowler in the two-man team event starting late this month.

"Yeah, I'll see [mum] tomorrow. She's had a good week and is recovering well," Day said.

"I talked to her last night and she's in great spirits, which is fantastic.

"I'm looking forward to getting back and spending some time with her."