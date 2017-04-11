Max Kellerman didn't mind Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose rooting for each other during the final round of the Masters. (1:44)

Masters champion Sergio Garcia has revealed he would like to have the honour of kicking off the Clasico later this month.

La Liga leaders Real Madrid host second-placed Barcelona at the Bernabeu in a vital clash on April 23, and Garcia will be watching on from the stands.

Garcia, a member and a fervent Real fan, told Onda Cero radio: "It [kick off] would be great to do it.

"It would be beautiful. I'm not available for the Champions League quarterfinals [second leg] against Bayern Munich [at the Bernabeu on April 18] but I'm available for the Clasico and I will go and see it.

"At some point, I know Real will honour me because they are classy."

Real congratulated the Spaniard after Sunday's achievement, his first victory in 74 starts at a major, when they tweeted:

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale also took to twitter to congratulate his friend on his achievement.

Bale, a keen golfer, is an admirer of Garcia and last year spent one day following him during the Spanish Open in Valderrama.

"I'm good friends with Gareth," Garcia said. "He congratulated me, he sent me a message saying how happy he was for me and that I deserved it. We always send each other messages.

"I also sent him a message when he got injured [back in November]."

Earlier this season, Real invited swimmer and Olympic double gold medalist Mireia Belmonte to do an honorary kick-off, while fellow Spaniard Javier Fernandez, the two-time world figure skating champion, did so almost a year ago.