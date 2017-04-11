Daily fantasy golf: Expert picks for the RBC Heritage

The first major of the season is in the books, and what a performance it was by Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose and the rest of the golfers on Sunday's star-studded leaderboard. In the end, Garcia claimed his first-career major in his 73rd appearance, holding off Rose on the first playoff hole in a moment that sports fans will never forget.

Quickly, the PGA Tour moves on to Hilton Head, S.C. for the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, a short course with tiny greens that caters to accurate ball-strikers.

This week's panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

DraftKings picks

Matt Kuchar

The 2014 champion at Harbour Town has finished in the Top 10 the last two years and appears to enjoy the low-key vibe after a stressful major. He's had five top-10s in his career at this tournament and is coming off a tie for fourth at Augusta National, where he aced the 16th hole on Sunday. -- Bob Harig

Lucas Glover

Glover's tee-to-green game should excel here this week. He's struggled in the past, but without looking back at every shot I'd be willing to guess that has more to do with his putting than his ball striking. We're targeting ball strikers this week, and Glover ranks near the top in those categories this year and should be on your radar as a GPP play. -- Taras Pitra

Jason Kokrak

Not a guy who will garner a lot of attention coming into Harbourtown, but quietly he has made five consecutive cuts, including a Top 25 at The Genesis Open. I also like his tournament history, where he is riding three consecutive Top 20s with a sixth place here last year. Kokrak ranks well in several of the tools on our website, which usually means good things. At $7,700 I think he presents us value in cash games, but also will be a lower owned GPP play as well this week. -- Jeff Bergerson

Kyle Stanley

For whatever reason, Kyle Stanley has been consistently underpriced on DraftKings event after event -- all he's done this season is average 68.25 DFS points, make 10 of 12 cuts, and finish in the Top 25 six times (50 percent of his tournaments). He's coming off a T8 at the Shell Houston Open, where he nearly led the field in hitting greens, and that is an example of just one reason to use Stanley this week. Stanley ranks near the top of the Tour in GIR%, which goes along with his excellent approach play and tremendous tee-to-green game. With the small greens at Harbour Town, Stanley is also one of the better players in proximity play making him a beautiful fit for the course except for putting, where he has struggled all season. What is most concerning is that his worst putting has come on Bermuda this season. All he needs is to keep up with the field with the flat stick and he'll be in contention. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel picks for Rounds 1 and 2

Patrick Cantlay

After making the cut in his first three trips back to the tour and coming up just short of a win at Copperhead, Cantlay is a great opening week play with solid scoring ability on the front end with some potential to get into the mix on Sunday. Remember, during his reign as the top amateur in the world, some of the other players looking up at him are now stars on the tour so as long as his back remains a non-issue, I fully expect Cantlay to continue to improve each week as he regains a feel for the week-to-week rhythm of the tour. Get him in the first two rounds on FanDuel before his salary rises in future tournaments. -- Zach Turcotte

William McGirt

McGirt is coming off a T22 finish at the Masters but it was his start there that makes him an interesting Round 1-2 golfer this week. He played some of his best golf early during very windy conditions and if he can duplicate that effort this week, we should see quality fantasy scoring in Rounds 1-2. McGirt also has two Top 10 finishes here over the last three years so finishing points at the end of the tournament is not out of the question. He also went to Wofford College, located just over four hours away, so there's a good chance he will be playing in front of some friends and family. -- Erik Dantoft