Dustin Johnson is still "quite sore" but is "improving by the day" after having to withdraw from the Masters because of a back injury, according to his agent. He is targeting a return next month at the Wells Fargo Championship.

David Winkle of Hambric Sports Management said Tuesday that Johnson's "range of motion is certainly better, but he is following the protocol and recommendations of his doctors and trainers." Johnson, 32, ranked No 1 in the world and coming off of three straight victories on the PGA Tour, was among the favorites at the Masters.

But on the day before the year's first major championship began, Johnson slipped on stairs in his rental home and landed awkwardly on his arm and back. Johnson attempted to warm up prior to the first round of the tournament but after about 30 minutes on the driving range, he elected to withdraw just minutes before his tee time.

Johnson became the first No. 1-ranked player to miss a major since Rory McIlroy missed The Open in 2015 because of an ankle injury and the first to miss the Masters since Tiger Woods could not compete in 2014 because of back surgery.

Winkle said that Johnson was always planning on an extended break after the Masters. He is "seriously contemplating" playing the Wells Fargo Championship, which begins on May 4 and will definitely play the Players Championship and the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship. Those three tournaments are in consecutive weeks.