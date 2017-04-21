Masters champion Sergio Garcia joins SportsCenter and says he'll be doing the honorary kick at El Clasico on April 23rd. (1:07)

US Masters winner Sergio Garcia says it will be "something incredible" to wear his new green jacket when he takes the ceremonial kick-off before Sunday's La Liga Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Lifelong Blancos fan Garcia, 37, is an honourary life member of the Spanish capital club, which congratulated him officially when he won his first career major at Augusta National in early April.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has now made good on a promise from long ago that he could take the acclaim of the Bernabeu crowd before a game once he had secured one of golf's biggest prizes.

dir="ltr">So proud and thrilled to do the honorary kickoff for #elclasico

this Sunday, and of course I'll be wearing my #greenjacket!?

Can't wait! — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April

20, 2017

"I'm a bit nervous, yes," Garcia told El Pais.

"For me, as the superfan of football that I am, to be able to take the kick-off in a Madrid-Barca is something incredible. And to do it with the green jacket on, and that everyone can enjoy it, is something very nice.

"Florentino Perez promised me I could do it many years ago, that when I won a major he would let me take the kick-off, and now it has coincided with a Clasico. Couldn't be anything better. I'll have to be careful and breathe slowly so I make good contact with my foot!"

Harry How/Getty Images

La Liga leaders Madrid go into Sunday's fixture three points clear at the head of the table, while also having a game in hand on second placed Barcelona.

Garcia also revealed lately that he was good friends with Madrid winger Gareth Bale, a keen golfer who remains a fitness doubt for Sunday's game.

"I'm good friends with Gareth," he said. "He congratulated me, he sent me a message saying how happy he was for me and that I deserved it. We always send each other messages. I also sent him a message when he got injured [back in November]."

Earlier this season, Real invited swimmer and Olympic double gold medalist Mireia Belmonte to do an honorary kick-off, while fellow Spaniard Javier Fernandez, the two-time world figure skating champion, did so almost a year ago.