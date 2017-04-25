        <
        >

          Golfers can avoid penalty if violation can't be noticed with naked eye

          11:18 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          Video evidence of a rules violation no longer means a golfer automatically will be penalized.

          In an effort to limit the sometimes harsh result of television reviews, golf's ruling bodies have issued a new decision on the Rules of Golf that takes effect immediately.

          Players can avoid a penalty if the violation could not be noticed with the naked eye. Rules officials also will eliminate penalties if they feel players made a reasonable judgment in taking a drop or replacing their golf ball on the putting green.

          The new decision would have spared Anna Nordqvist a two-shot penalty that cost her a chance to win the U.S. Women's Open last year. Less clear is whether it would have exonerated Lexi Thompson at the ANA Inspiration this month.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.