Whenever there is a pressing topic in golf, not everyone agrees on the same course of action. When that happens, we poll our scribes in a format we like to call Alternate Shot.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Jason Sobel: You know, Bob, my initial reaction to Tuesday's announcement from the USGA and R&A is that it's a nice quick-fix stopgap but hardly the end solution that is necessary. Basically, their car was broken down on the side of the highway and they duct-taped the fan belt to get it running again. They'll get home, sure, but they're still going to need a new fan belt. After the Lexi Thompson situation -- which followed the Anna Nordqvist and Dustin Johnson and even Tiger Woods situations -- it was clear something needed to be done. And the powers that be should be commended for installing an immediate process rather than issuing an evaluation period. That said, there are too many ambiguities in this announcement. Anytime the terms "naked eye" and "reasonable judgment" are being offered as black-and-white determining factors, there are still going to be too many gray areas. What do you think: thumbs up, thumbs down or, like me, thumbs temporarily sideways until more is announced?

Editor's Picks Rules of Golf adjusted to limit video evidence The Rules of Golf have been adjusted concerning video reviews so that players now can avoid a penalty if a violation can't be seen with the naked eye.

Righting the wronged Lexi Thompson Let's start by tuning out the tattling viewers. While we're at it, no more handing out penalties a day later. It's time for the LPGA to take another pass at its rulebook -- and fast. 1 Related

ESPN.com senior golf writer Bob Harig: It's not perfect, but I will give them a thumbs-up for limiting video review. This has always been such a frustrating aspect of the game that turns off casual fans. My problem with the Lexi Thompson ruling -- even though we can all mostly agree that she mismarked her ball -- is that it was all but impossible to detect in real time. You had to be studying it intently and with the use of slow motion. Same for Tiger Woods at the 2013 BMW Championship. Anyone who believes that ball moved and it could be noticed, absolutely, at that moment lives in a "gotcha'' world that seems to go against what golf always portends to be. This, of course, doesn't help Thompson much. Four strokes of penalties a day later is still tough to stomach.

Sobel: Well, that's where the ambiguities come into play. Your naked eye and my naked eye might see things differently. There are a lot of people celebrating this ruling today on social media while simultaneously bemoaning the fact that it cost Lexi a major championship. That's not necessarily true, though. This ruling is still open to too much interpretation. Here's what I would have proposed if I'd had a seat at the table with those presiding over this issue: Once a scorecard is signed, it's final and can't retroactively be altered based on any sort of review. One of the most mind-numbing issues in golf is that a violation on Thursday can be enforced on Friday, a violation on Friday can be enforced on Saturday and a violation on Saturday can be enforced on Sunday, but a violation on Sunday can't be enforced once the tournament has been completed. Simply creating a rule changing those potential scenarios would eliminate many of these current problems.

Lexi Thompson was informed during the fourth round of the ANA Inspiration that a third-round infraction resulted in a 4-shot penalty. She wound up losing the first LPGA major of the year in a playoff. Cal Sport Media/AP Images

Harig: Although your proposal has a ton of merit, here's the problem with it: Let's say this same scenario had occurred with Thompson but nothing could be done because it was a day later. Then we'd be looking at all kinds of conjecture as to her intentions and some would undoubtedly say her victory was tainted. Now maybe nobody ever sees that video in your scenario, but if that kind of thing comes to light, then the player's integrity is always going to be questioned. If we are going to use video, fine. But get rid of the archaic scorecard rule. The score is the score attested to by the player, the opponent and the official scorer. If an issue arises later, assess the penalty, in this case 2 strokes. The fact that it became 4 is ludicrous to me. Now we can eliminate all of this if we don't allow viewer call-ins. That is another issue altogether but a change that wouldn't bother me at all. If a player, caddie, official or on-site spectator does not spot a violation, so be it.

Sobel: See, I think that's another gray area. I wrote a long story a few years back on viewer call-ins, why they're allowed and whether they should be eliminated. As one longtime rules official told me: If there's a violation, he wants to know about it so he can both protect that player from signing an incorrect scorecard and protect the field -- and he doesn't care who is the source of that information. People are so connected these days that if viewers see something on TV, even if they can't directly call in the violation, they can perhaps text a spectator or tweet a marshal who can inform on-site officials. Once again, there are so many ambiguities. But the one takeaway from Tuesday's announcement that I did like was summarized by Mike Davis, the executive director of the USGA: "We recognize there is more work to be done." I appreciate that there isn't finality in this decision.

Harig: I hope the next step is the scorecard for the reasons you just put forth. "Protect player from signing an incorrect scorecard.'' Why is a bookkeeping measure treated with such sanctity? Why can't a card be signed with the knowledge that if a violation comes to light later, it can simply be added? If we are going to allow video, it shouldn't be to "prevent'' someone from signing an incorrect card. It should be to get it right. Add the penalty strokes, move on. I'm not sure they will ever go that far, but I appreciate them studying these various issues. As with the new rulebook proposals announced on March 1, there is a good bit of common sense at work here. Let's hope that continues.