1. Tiger's future

With each of his back surgeries, Tiger Woods could always portray a relatively optimistic outlook, one that is increasingly more difficult to do now that he announced a fourth procedure that involves a fusion and another lengthy absence from the game.

Woods' latest surgery performed last week in Texas will undoubtedly provide relief that has eluded him of late and lead to quality of life improvements that are far more important than golf. He said as much in his statement, and agent Mark Steinberg acknowledged that difficulties halted his latest comeback.

But as many were doing well before Woods' fourth back surgery, it is fair to wonder if his career is over, let alone whether he'll be competitive again or even win another tournament. A projected six months from full activity is yet another blow to the 14-time major winner who most likely will get to his 42nd birthday in December having played seven competitive rounds in his 40s.

Of course, this dire news brings about the usual calls for Woods to retire, a plea that is difficult to comprehend. Is it because they are concerned about him tarnishing his legacy? (They can never take the 14 majors away, nor the 79 PGA Tour wins.) Or is more about Tiger fatigue and those stops and starts to his career in the past three years (an understandable, although ill-placed, frustration.)

Or are they forgetting that golf allows its aging superstars to perform on the big stage, even if they are no longer at their best. Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Byron Nelson, Sam Snead ... they all played well past their primes, and nobody minded. It is among the great things about golf, that a legend can still perform in the same arena, even if not at the same level.

Woods is not an aging athlete taking up a roster spot who can be replaced by someone better. He plays an individual sport and harms no one if he elects to continue his career at some point, however difficult it might be for him to compete. And spare us the short-sighted notion that he might be taking a spot from someone more worthy or more in need.

As a 20-time winner on the PGA Tour, Woods is considered a lifetime member. That means he can play in just about any regular PGA Tour event he wishes, save for the World Golf Championship events, which require him to qualify. He's exempt at the Masters and PGA Championship for life, the Open until age 60. His 10-year U.S. Open exemption expires after next year's tournament at Shinnecock, but as a nine-time USGA champion, he'd undoubtedly receive special exemptions.

Woods might not care about any of that. Perhaps he won't want to struggle in front of the world. But if he wishes to play, if he's willing to go through the hassles of attempting to get his game back, good for him. It's his choice. He more than earned it.

2. Vijay's example

For the first time, Vijay Singh won on the PGA Tour Champions, winning the Legends of Golf with partner Carlos Franco.

For Singh, 54, it was one of his rare forays into senior golf. He has spent the majority of his time since turning 50 trying to compete on the regular PGA Tour, with little success.

Since Vijay Singh turned 40 -- he's now 54 -- the World Golf Hall of Famer has won 22 times on the PGA Tour. Although his situation and that of Woods isn't the same, no one seems to be clamoring for Singh to stick a PGA Tour Champions schedule. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Interestingly, nobody is calling for Singh to retire.

Sure, he is not fighting serious injury, but the World Golf Hall of Famer who put up as good a fight against Woods during his prime as any other player, has missed eight of his past nine cuts on the PGA Tour. Since the beginning of 2016, he's played in 31 tournaments and missed 15 cuts. He's posted just two top-10s, one a runner-up finish last summer at the Quicken Loans National -- Woods' tournament.

Singh won 22 times in his 40s but hasn't added to his career victory total of 34 since 2008. And yet he keeps trying -- while playing out of the Lifetime Member category. Singh is not Woods -- not in stature, not in fame. But he does provide an interesting example of a superstar player well past his best, still trying.

3. A question of desire

Then there is the view of Hank Haney, Woods' former coach who has offered up many opinions over the years on a player he helped win six majors and 31 PGA Tour events. On his SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio show last week, Haney said "I don't buy that this is the end all be all for him, this coming back and beating Nicklaus' record,'' Haney said.

The golf instructor has long maintained that Woods never spoke to him about catching Jack Nicklaus' 18 major titles.

"I don't believe Tiger is that enthralled with this whole comeback idea,'' Haney said.

But Haney doesn't discount Woods ever winning again.

"I think if he does come back and can play for an extended period of time, he will win another golf tournament because he's just that good,'' Haney said. "I'll never give up on that because that's how good he is. But can he come back and play for an extended period of time, can he come back (and) maybe do a Fred Couples kind of thing where you show up at a few tournaments a year and he just goes out there and he's super competitive?''

Haney has often noted that it is the extensive practice time that Woods has missed throughout all the injuries that hurts his competitiveness the most.

4. Enjoying the jacket

Sergio Garcia took part in the start to the Real Madrid-Barcelona match over the weekend -- while wearing the green jacket he won at the Masters.

5. New Orleans' new format

Almost since the day it was announced several months ago, the team format in play this week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans has been embraced, borne out by 7 of the top 11 in the Official World Golf Ranking and 12 of the top 25 committing to the tournament. We will see if that enthusiasm grows or wanes as time passes, but this does suggest there is an appetite for occasional alternative formats in professional golf.

The European Tour has been experimenting with different formats and the PGA Tour should continue to study the idea. Having an annual match play event -- as is the case with the WGC-Dell Match Play Championship -- is a given. A team event that is official, such as the Zurich, is an excellent diversion from the norm.

There is a Stableford tournament used in Reno -- an opposite field event -- but perhaps that can be taken even further, with no points awarded for par or worse and only birdies, eagles and an albatross' given points, which encourages aggressive play on a benign setup. And imagine how fast play would be with players picking up if they can do no better than a par?

There is no denying that 72-hole stroke play tournaments are the proper way to decide championship winners, but there can be a few exceptions every year. And the PGA Tour might be wise to try some of these out during the fall events, which might expand if the schedule ends prior to Labor Day. That would mean even more fall golf, where some ingenuity could prove beneficial.

6. Clutch putt

Kevin Chappell finally got his first PGA Tour victory -- he had four runner-up finishes last year, including a playoff loss at the Tour Championship -- when he captured the Valero Texas Open.

And he did so in style, sinking a birdie putt on the 72nd hole for a 1-stroke victory -- followed by a loud yell. Chappell later wrote on Instagram: "Did you see that? The monkey jumping off my back.''

7. Reconciliation

Padraig Harrington and Sergio Garcia have cleared the air -- at, of all places, Rory McIlroy's wedding.

McIroy got married on Saturday in Ireland and Harrington told IrishGolfDesk.com that the first person he ran into was Garcia -- whom in the aftermath of his Masters victory, Harrington said was a "sore loser'' back when Harrington got the best of him in two major championships at the 2007 Open and 2008 PGA Championship.

In the same IrishGolfDesk.com story, Harrington had noted that he was happy for Garcia and deserved to win a major after 18 years as a pro. But the "sore loser'' comments were widely circulated.

"We have had a chat because clearly there was an elephant in the room about what I said and we have decided that we will look going forward at our similarities and the good in each of us rather than any other way,'' Harrington said. "We are in a great place. If anything, it has worked out to the better.

"It's a situation that had to be dealt with and it was dealt with. Myself and Sergio are on a much better footing than we have ever been.''

8. Trending

Bernd Wiesberger's victory in China should not have been a surprise. He has been headed in that direction for some time, even though he was having difficulty posting victories. In his past 15 events, Wiesberger, 31, from Austria has made 15 cuts, finished inside the top-25 on 11 occasions, posted seven top-5s and the China victory. He is 136 under par in that span.

9. College grads, take note

Lydia Ko is no longer a teenager. She has turned 20 years old, and if she can just do what she did in her teen years ... well, she's already accomplished so much. Before turning 20, Ko won 14 times on the LPGA Tour, including two major championships. And she's ranked No. 1 in the world. Not bad.