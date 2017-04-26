        <
        >

          Lexi Thompson emotional, ready for first LPGA Tour action since penalty derailed shot at winning major

          4:55 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          IRVING, Texas -- Lexi Thompson paused, tears welling up in her eyes, when asked about how difficult things have been since a viewer-cited penalty cost her the chance to win the LPGA Tour's first major of the year.

          Thompson stopped for more than 30 seconds after starting to answer the question Wednesday, a day before teeing off in Texas for her first tournament since the ANA Inspiration.

          She lost in a playoff in California, where she had been penalized four strokes for mistakenly remarking her ball and signing an incorrect scorecard following the infraction pointed out by a television viewer's email. She was informed on the 13th hole during the final round on April 2 for what had happened the previous day.

          The rules of how television replays can be applied changed this week, but Thompson didn't know if that would have made a difference if those changes had already been in effect.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.