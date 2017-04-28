AVONDALE, La. -- The first team event on the PGA Tour in 36 years has produced the first penalty for slow play since 1995.

It took the PGA Tour's first official team event in 36 years to produce the first slow-play penalty since 1995. Brian Campbell and Miguel Angel Carballo were hit with a 1-stroke penalty at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The penalty came in the first round during alternate shot play. Typically a player gets a warning before a 1-stroke penalty is issued but the PGA Tour said this extends to partners in a team event -- likely leading to the penalty, as both players got bad times. This is the first official team event since the Disney Classic in 1981 and the first slow-play penalty since Glen Day at the 1995 Honda Classic. The Masters also gave 14 year old amateur Tianlang Guan a penalty for slow play in 2013. Bob Harig, ESPN Senior Writer

