You know that saying, if you love something, set it free? Well, I loved doing #AskESPNCaddie and set it free for a bit. But now it's back, so I guess it will always be mine -- and yours!

For those who don't know how it works: Jump on Twitter, write #AskESPNCaddie and ask whatever you want. Every week I'll pick some of the best ones and use them here. Then I'll hit you up on Twitter so you can brag to all your friends and tell them a half-truth when you say you're "a published writer."

Enjoy!

@ESPNCaddie Will DJ be remembered as a better golfer than Greg Norman? Both have had spectacular at majors, but won a lot. #AskESPNCaddie — WCS (@PatrickEhland) March 6, 2017

That's a great question, but very speculative. Norman won the Open Championship twice, his only two majors. He's better known for two of his three second-place finishes at the Masters, but he also finished second at the U.S. Open twice. Norman has 91 worldwide wins but you said, "remembered as." If Dustin Johnson stays healthy and wins as many majors as I think he can (six), DJ will be remembered as the better golfer.

@ESPNCaddie Why does @PGATOUR still want to allow viewers to call in rules infractions when the entire field is not on TV? #AskESPNCaddie — SGMan23 (@ScottyGman23) April 18, 2017

I don't know. When the USGA's senior director of rules said, "We are trying to make sure that players that are on television are not held to a higher standard than others playing the game." I call bull stinky. When the people on TV have a million more "rules officials" than the players not televised, that to me is the definition of being held to a higher standard. PGA Tour Tournament Director Steve Carman told me that he's taken those calls from the public in the rules trailer and it turns into a mini-detective story. I believe it has to stop because it wastes time and makes the tour look bad.

#AskESPNCaddie @ESPNCaddie simple Q MC...You played one of the Holy Grails. Aura aside, How much fun is Augusta to play? Great? Greater? — Tim Nelson (@kotashaan1) April 18, 2017

I will say this about playing Augusta National Golf Club the Monday after the Masters with the course set up exactly as it was championship Sunday; I have dreamed and fantasized about walking those fairways many times. The reality was better than the fantasy. In my life, I have been able to say that three or four times. I had a two-hour drive after the round and didn't turn on my phone or even listen to the radio because I wanted to let the experience soak into my soul. I don't even care how corny that sounds, because it's true.

@ESPNCaddie Don't you think the game is in a good spot now & we're ready to move on without Tiger teeing it up? #AskESPNCaddie — Ryan Kelly (@KellyRyT) April 18, 2017

For a guy like me who loves Tiger Woods and got to see and live through his greatness, this kind of sucks to say -- yes. Golf is in a good place right now to move on without Tiger. Once Dustin Johnson comes back and is playing again like he was before the Masters, then Rory McIlroy hits his stride and goes toe-to-toe with him, while Jason Day and Rickie Fowler chase them down -- all the while no one feels Hideki Matsuyama lurking toward them. There won't be one dominant figure for a while, but there is some amazing golf to be found if people choose to find it. Problem is, most of those who love Tiger don't want to look.

What did you shoot at Augusta Monday after the Masters? #AskESPNCaddie https://t.co/zE2jn77pIB — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 18, 2017

I shot 93. No birdies, but a few chances and only a few 3-putts. I didn't even know my score until Tuesday night around 9:45 p.m. ET because I let the caddie keep score and wouldn't peek at my scorecard until after Pat Perez read it live on our SiriusXM radio show. He had the over/under set at 110.5 until he learned we played from the members tees, then he reset the number to 98, which I still beat!!