AVONDALE, La. -- Australian professional golfer John Senden says his son Jacob has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

In a statement provided by the PGA Tour on Saturday, Senden says he withdrew from this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans to join his wife, Jackie, in supporting their 13-year-old son.

Senden says his family will "stand strong ... and look forward to the day when Jacob is cancer-free."

The 46-year-old Senden says he is grateful for the outpouring of love his family has received since the diagnosis and asks those aware of Jacob's condition to keep him in their prayers and hearts.

Senden says he has no timeline for his return to the PGA Tour.