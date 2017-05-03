Steve Carman, PGA Tour Tournament Director of Rules and Competition explains exactly why the team of Miguel Angel Carballo and Brian Campbell were assessed the first slow play stroke penalty in 22 years. Video by Michael Collins (0:59)

1. The slow play debate

It took a team event for the PGA Tour to issue its first on-course slow play penalty in 22 years, but digging a bit deeper reveals the real reason why such infractions are almost never doled out.

Little-known Brian Campbell and Miguel Angel Carballo were hit during the first round of the Zurich Classic with a 1-stroke penalty during the foursomes part of the competition.

They bump Glen Day, who was penalized for slow play in 1995, as the latest to incur a penalty. (Five players have been dinged for slow play in major championships since Day at the '95 Honda Classic, but the PGA Tour is not in charge of those events.)

Miguel Angel Carballo, left, and Brian Campbell, right, received the first slow play penalty on the PGA Tour last week since 1995. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Here, in a condensed version of the policy, is how it works on the PGA Tour. Once a group is deemed out of position (they are determined to be too far behind the group ahead), all the players in the group are "put on the clock,'' which means they are timed. Depending on when they are hitting, each player is then given 40 to 60 seconds to hit a shot. When a player exceeds that time limit twice, it results in a 1-shot penalty.

Basically, a player knows he can't get penalized without two warnings first (being put on the clock as the first warning and the second "official" warning.) So, of course, after the first warning, he speeds up. The lack of penalties in such cases suggests that this happens all the time. Either the group catches up, or tour officials are reluctant to give the 1-shot penalty at that point.

The catch, however, is that each player in the latest incident received one bad time after a warning; because it is a team competition, when Carballo got the first warning after the group was put on the clock, it meant the team was on the hook for a penalty if another bad time occurred -- even though it was Campbell who was too slow on the second occasion.

Eyes rolled throughout Louisiana afterward. Was the tour really giving its first penalty in more than 20 years at a first-time team event? And there were extenuating circumstances. The tour pros were grouped with two section club pros who qualified for the event and were having their struggles. The group got out of position, all were warned, and the tour players ended up getting dinged.

Adding to the strangeness of the situation was that Carballo and Campbell didn't choose to play together like most other teams. They were the first and second alternate who got into the Zurich Classic, and were thus paired together.

2. How to fix the problem

If you really want to use penalty strokes as a way to speed up play, telling a group they are on the clock should serve as the warning. At that point, they know they cannot get a bad time without a penalty stroke being levied.

Upping the ante, if you changed the rules and made it a 2-shot penalty after being put on the clock, that would get certainly get more players' attention.

3. And speaking of slow play

LPGA Tour veteran Cristie Kerr took to Twitter after losing in a playoff on Sunday that seemingly took forever because the same 18th hole was played so often.

Sorry everyone for the slow play yesterday the conditions were incredibly tough and that 18th hole is very difficult. Very tricky w 40mph — Cristie Kerr (@CKGolferChic) May 1, 2017

4. Dustin's back

A month has passed since Dustin Johnson slipped on the stairs in his Augusta, Georgia, rental home, thus falling and injuring his back -- and knocking him out of the Masters. Johnson is returning at this week's Wells Fargo Championship, where he will attempt to extend a winning streak that began in February at the Genesis Open, continued in Mexico at the WGC-Mexico Championship and traveled to Texas, where Johnson won the WGC-Dell Match Play Championship.

The No. 1-ranked player in the world was understandably a big favorite at the Masters, but withdrew just before his tee time for the first round.

If he were to prevail this week, Johnson's four-tournament winning streak would be the longest on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods captured six straight in 2007-08.

5. The Wells Fargo field

This week's tournament has been one of the drop draws on the PGA Tour since its inception in 2003. But it was understandably going to take a hit this year as it has moved from Charlotte to Wilmington, North Carolina for 2017 only. The usual venue, Quail Hollow Golf Club, will be the site of the PGA Championship in August. Just seven of the top 30 in the world have entered the tournament, which is being played at Eagle Pointe Golf Club.

6. Brandt Snedeker's week with the Ryder Cup

A member of the winning 2016 U.S. team, Snedeker got a delivery a few days ago and gets to the show off the Cup. A celebration immediately commenced.

Not the first time the cup has been drank out of, but by nobody smaller or cuter!! @RyderCupUSA #GoUSA #MoreSpritePlease pic.twitter.com/lIu7iytu81 — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) May 1, 2017

7. Ryder Cup dreams

Not only did Frenchman Alexander Levy rally from 7 strokes back to win the China Open on Sunday, he stamped himself a contender for the European Ryder Cup team, which will be played in his home country next September -- and where a Frenchman would be dearly welcomed.

"It's a goal and a dream for me to play the Ryder Cup in France,'' said Levy, who has the largest comeback on the European Tour this season. "I will do a lot of work to play the Ryder Cup and I will do my best to be part of the team.''

Qualifying for the European Ryder Cup team does not begin until August of this year.

8. Woe is Mahan

A year ago, Hunter Mahan tied for 53rd at the Wells Fargo Championship -- and hasn't earned a world ranking point since. Mahan, a six-time PGA Tour winner who has been ranked as high as No. 4 in the world, has dropped to 697th. Since last year's Wells Fargo, Mahan has played in 22 tournaments and made just five cuts, but didn't finish high enough to earn ranking points in any of them. He is playing this season due to a multiple-victory exemption from 2012-2014.

Editor's Picks PGA Tour gives 1st slow-play penalty since '95 The first team event on the PGA Tour in 36 years has produced the first penalty for slow play since 1995.

Rules of Golf adjusted to limit video evidence The Rules of Golf have been adjusted concerning video reviews so that players now can avoid a penalty if a violation can't be seen with the naked eye. 1 Related

9. Hope for Tiger

There is a lot of concern about Woods' career after his latest surgery, but Golf World did a lengthy piece examining how the fusion procedure he had done two weeks ago -- despite its many troublesome aspects -- might lead to the opportunity to continue playing golf at a good level.

Among those quoted where Lee Trevino and Lanny Wadkins, both of whom had significant back surgery.

"I really feel that pain-free, Tiger has a good chance,'' Wadkins told Golf World. "For all he's been through, he's still got a lot going in his favor. Frankly, it's amazing to me how many people almost seem like they want him to be done. Why would you want him gone?

"All he does if he comes back and plays is make our game better. Can you imagine if Tiger could come back and play at a really high level? Where he can win tournaments competing with these kids today? It would be some of the most exciting stuff we've ever seen.''