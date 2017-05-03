WESTERLY, R.I. -- Police say a rabid fox repeatedly attacked a golfer on his second hole at a Rhode Island country club.

The Westerly Sun reported the fox came charging from the woods and bit the golfer's pant leg on April 28 at the Winnapaug Country Club in Westerly.

The man, who was not identified, used a club to push the animal away, but the fox kept attacking. The golfer injured the animal's leg on the second attack. After a third time, police say, the golfer struck the fox in the head with the club. The animal was dead when officers arrived.

Officers with the state Department of Environmental Management and Animal Control took the fox from the course for rabies testing. Test results returned Tuesday evening confirmed the animal was rabid.

