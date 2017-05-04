Michael Collins has a very simple answer to how to fix slow play on the PGA Tour, but don't expect to see it any time soon. (1:29)

Jason Dufner caught flak for dropping his putter on the green instead of handing it to his caddie during the RBC Heritage, but he says the criticism was misguided. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

@ESPNCaddie #AskESPNCaddie not sure if you've commented, but thoughts on Dufner putter drop?? — Hack&SlashGolfer (@ShanerQ) April 18, 2017

Of all those people who came out screaming about how horrible an act toward his caddie it was, did anyone talk to Jason Dufner or his caddie about it? You know why I didn't make a big deal about it? Because if you only saw the TV clip of him dropping his putter at the RBC Heritage last month, then you only got that piece of info. I spoke to Dufner about it Sunday at the Zurich Classic. He didn't do it as an act of belligerence toward his caddie. "Everything people have said about my caddie and me has been wrong," he said. Then he went on to explain to me everything people got wrong, from him firing his caddie to him being about to fire his caddie. We laughed a bunch about it. It can be eye-opening when players are honest about situations like this one. I have zero problem with what Duff did. I've had players do much worse to me on the course during a tournament.

@ESPNCaddie Do you think other club makers will go the way of PXG in development or try to compete with something new like metallic glass #AskESPNCaddie — Alex Rieth (@ginja_rieth25) April 18, 2017

Quite honestly, I doubt it. The other companies are owned and traded publicly, so their business model is completely different than a company owned by a guy who tells his developers: "If it takes four years to beat what we have, then take four years." Can you imagine what would happen if one of the big companies didn't release a new club for two years? It's similar to comparing Chevy and Ford's business to Lamborghini and Ferrari's.

@ESPNCaddie Will prize money keep going up without tiger ? And who's the player that brings the crowd now ? #AskESPNCaddie — jeff hoffman (@JeffSnoop1908) April 21, 2017

That's such a great question. How many people assume that without Tiger Woods, golf will just shrivel up and die? Probably more than a few. Truth is, even with Tiger hurt and everyone inside the professional tournament golf industry prepared for him to be gone, a couple of purses have gone up (Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial). I believe tournament purses will not decrease but will level off for at least four to five years. When the next dominant golfer arrives and crushes the competition like Tiger used to, that's when there will be another increase in purse sizes.

@ESPNCaddie I'm passionate about golf...playing and the tour, watching, wanting it to grow. What is a good way to get involved and work #AskESPNCaddie — Chris Miller (@Milldog13) April 21, 2017

Start by becoming a volunteer at a tour event or two. You can also look into one of the PGA Tour's intern programs, depending on your age and financial stability. That would be a great jumping off point. The good news is, you weren't specific in what you want to do. "I want to be the next commissioner" probably won't get you in anywhere. Being open to doing any job and using it as a positive learning experience and steppingstone would make you a great addition to a tour staff. Good luck.

Is the Caddie Challenge on Wednesday of Players week on 17 fun to watch? #AskESPNCaddie — Don Lokken (@DonLokken) May 2, 2017

My friend, get there early, bring plenty of hydration and get as close to the tee as you can. The conversation between players and caddies, plus the trash talk between caddies, is some of the most entertaining of the year! There are all kinds of side bets made that you'll hear guys talking about before and after the shots are struck. When a low-handicap caddie hits one in the water -- OMG! These guys are as ruthless as your friends would be to you on the course. I'll see you there. It's one of my favorite days of the year!