MEXICO CITY -- Lydia Ko beat home favorite Ana Menendez, and the Jutanugarn sisters set up a second-round showdown in the Lorena Ochoa Match Play.

The top-ranked Ko edged Menendez 3 and 2 on Thursday at Club de Golf Mexico in the event that switched from stroke to match play and from November to April.

Third-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn will face older sister Moriya in the second round. Ariya beat Amy Anderson 5 and 4, and Moriya topped Alena Sharp 2 and 1.

Ko will face Jennifer Song, a 3-and-2 winner over Mi Hyang Lee.

The event is the LPGA Tour's first match-play tournament since 2012.