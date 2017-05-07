Pre-tournament favourites England bowed out of the inaugural GolfSixes Sunday as Scotland kept home interest alive with a crushing victory over Portugal.

Ryder Cup teammates Chris Wood and Andy Sullivan lost 2-1 to Italy in the quarterfinals, but Scotland's Richie Ramsay and Marc Warren continued their impressive progress at Centurion Club.

After losing the second hole to a birdie but winning the next with an eagle, Sullivan had kept the scores level with a crucial birdie from 15 feet on the fifth, with Matteo Manassero left with a tap-in following a superb tee shot from Renato Paratore.

However, Wood drove out of bounds on the last and Sullivan's tee shot found a fairway bunker to give the upper hand to their opponents, who took full advantage with a brilliant approach to 10 feet.

When Wood missed from 20 feet for birdie the Italians had two putts to win, but Paratore ended the match in style by holing for an eagle three.

"It's just a shame down the last me and Woody didn't hit the best of drives," Sullivan said. "It's important on the par fives to get it in the fairway and give yourself a chance and we didn't do that.

"It's been an unbelievable week and really taken off and I think this has massive legs to go further. You need to get guys who are willing to, not act silly, but get into the theme of having fun and I think that's what it's about.

"The best thing about it is that we had a lot of fun out there, but the competitiveness is there as well. I think it's the perfect combination over such a short format."

Italy will face Denmark in the semifinals after Thorbjorn Olesen and Lucas Bjerregaard eagled the last to beat France 2-1, while Scotland -- who needed just four holes to beat Portugal thanks to two birdies and an eagle -- will take on Australia, who beat Thailand on the first playoff hole.