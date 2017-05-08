John Daly wins for the first time on the PGA Tour Champions. Dustin Johnson returns and shows no ill-effects of a month-long layoff from injury. And the European Tour debuts a brand new format that has drawn rave reviews.

That doesn't even count the upcoming Players Championship this week. Our scribes get their hands dirty on these topics and more in this week's edition of Monday Four-Ball.

1. John Daly's first PGA Tour Champions win: More likely -- first of many or first and only?

ESPN.com senior golf analyst Michael Collins: First of many. Daly has never lost his game. His putting? Yeah, but not his game. He still bombs it off the tee and still has amazing touch around the greens. A win like this will give him so much confidence for the rest of the year and into next year, I would expect at least three more victories between now and the end of 2018.

John Daly gets his first win on the PGA Tour Champions. Champion of the 2017 Insperity Invitational, Daly started to get emotional as he talked about his sponsors sticking with him. A few players came out and sprayed him with champagne and beer on the 18th green to help him celebrate. Walking down the 18th fairway Daly stopped and kissed a painted rainbow umbrella on the grass, a tribute to Arnold Palmer, then pointed skyward continuing his walk to victory on the 18th green. Michael Collins, ESPN Senior Writer

ESPN.com senior golf writer Bob Harig: First and only. That is not to say that Big John won't win again. He very well might and he might win a few times. But he had barely contended in any Champions Tour events in his first year of eligibility and the first time he does he wins. That's impressive in itself but doesn't suggest a run of victories.

ESPN.com senior golf editor Kevin Maguire: Sadly, it's more likely to be the first and only, but I'd love to be wrong here. Daly clearly owns the game to excel on the 50-and-over circuit, but can he keep everything together off the course? That bogey-bogey-bogey finish likely won't sit well with him, but something tells me a trophy sitting next to him at dinner tonight will make everything OK.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Jason Sobel: Daly said himself that he was surprised his first win came this quickly -- he turned 50 last year -- so it's hard to believe that the floodgates are about to open now. I guess it depends how we define "many"; I believe he'll win again on the Champions circuit, but I don't think he'll turn into the next Bernhard Langer anytime soon.

John Daly's first PGA Tour Champions win Sunday in Texas earned him a $322,500 winner's check, which is more than he cashed in his first 21 events on the over-50 circuit dating to his debut in 2016. Darren Carroll/Getty Images

2. How surprising was Dustin Johnson's weekend rally at the Wells Fargo Championship?

Collins: Not surprising at all. The guy is the No. 1 player in the world for a reason. It took him two days to get back to being comfortable again. He shot 10 under on the weekend and could have won if not for a bad second round. If you're in the field at the Players Championship this week, you might want to check second- and third-place money as well as FedEx Cup points. Just saying.

Harig: It really wasn't a surprise. Yes, he had missed a bunch of time and was coming off the back injury that kept him out of the Masters. Other than chipping off the rust, Johnson didn't appear to have lost much. The surprise might have been the second-round 75 -- his first of the year over par. That he found form over the weekend is what we've come to expect of him.

Maguire: DJ made the cut Saturday morning on the number, then proceeded to shoot 67-67 to finish T-2, ending his hopes of a fourth straight victory. As far as surprising, sure, it was a little bit out there considering he hadn't played a competitive round in more than a month, but what it did do was silence anyone who thinks he won't be able to pick up right where he left off prior to his injury at the Masters.

Sobel: Wait, you're telling me the No. 1 golfer in the world, the guy who'd won each of his last three starts, rallied on the weekend to get into contention?! Sorry, but I'm not exactly shocked by this news. As long as DJ is healthy, he's going to play some really strong golf. We shouldn't be surprised by this latest news.

3. What's the biggest storyline heading into the Players Championship this week?

Collins: I'd say there are two storylines. Rory and Sergio. Married man and Masters champion. Let's start with the newlywed. Rory McIlroy hasn't had a lot of success at this course, so I wouldn't put a bunch of expectations on him. Sergio Garcia, on the other hand, has had great success at the Players, winning it in 2008. I will be very interested to see how quickly he can get back into competitive mode at a place he's seems so comfortable.

Harig: Garcia. We always want to see how the Masters champion will fare in his first tournament after the victory, and with a long break since winning the green jacket and a return to a place where he's won and lost in a playoff, there should be even more interest this week.

Maguire: The course itself. With so many changes to Pete Dye's original design this week at TPC Sawgrass, the one that will get talked about the most will be the new driveable par-4 12th hole. What will be more interesting to me will be how these brand new greens will hold (or, in most cases, not hold) approach shots.

Sobel: Garcia has a serious good-bad-ugly thing going on at TPC Sawgrass. He's won the tournament; he's lost in a playoff; and he's fueled a feud with Tiger Woods all on this property. Now he returns as a major champion for the first time, making his first start since winning the Masters last month. This is obviously a good course for him; I can't wait to see how he follows that victory.

4. What's your take on GolfSixes event on the European Tour?

Collins: Fun. What I saw on television was European Tour players having fun. We don't see enough of that in this sport. It sure seems like the European Tour has taken the lead in growing the game to young fans. Even though there were no big names at the event (timing probably has a lot to do with that), the two-man teams and the crowds really got into it. There was even a mascot who was chest-bumping players during their round!

Harig: I was pleasantly surprised. This was something totally new and offbeat and you wondered how it might fare, but it seems to have been a hit with those who competed and is another unique format which golf surely needs from time to time.

Maguire: Loved it, although I wish the shot clock was on every hole, not just the fourth. Most players seemed to really get into it, which was great. The only downside? Not many big names teed it up there, which will hopefully change in the future.

Sobel: Decent idea, but maybe a little too gimmicky. I get that the game needs to be a little faster-paced at times and needs to cater to those who don't have the patience for yet another 72-hole stroke-play event. And I like that unconventional, creative ideas are being attempted. Definitely an A for effort in this instance, but I'm not exactly clamoring for more of these in the not-too-distant future.