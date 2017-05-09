Former world No. 1 Jason Day weighs in on the possibility that former Cowboys QB Tony Romo could, someday, play alongside the world's top golfers. (1:01)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Jason Day received a firsthand report on Tony Romo's golf game Monday evening. The verdict? Romo has some talent.

Day's friend and fellow Australian David Lutterus competed alongside Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, in the U.S. Open local qualifier in Aledo, Texas, on Monday. After failing to advance to a sectional qualifier by losing in a playoff, Lutterus spoke with Day and offered some analysis on Romo's game.

"I was chatting to my buddy last night and he said that he's got a lot of game, hits it good," Day said Tuesday in advance of The Players Championship. "Obviously, he's a football player first, but sneaky talent. Yeah, it's quite impressive to see how guys like that can adapt to different sports, and golf and football are totally different."

Romo posted a 3-over 75 at Split Rail Links & Golf Club that left him a half-dozen strokes shy of reaching a playoff for the final qualifying spot.

Even so, Day remained impressed by what he had heard about Romo's round.

"Granted, it's kind of a big step from going form where he is to professional level," Day said, "but once again, to be able to shoot the scores that he does while playing football at the time is pretty impressive."

After recently announcing his retirement from football, Romo will enter the broadcast booth this fall.