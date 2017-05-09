PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Just a few weeks after getting married, Rory McIlroy has gotten hitched again.

The four-time major champion announced Tuesday that he's found another love connection, signing a long-term deal to use a TaylorMade bag, 14 of the company's clubs and - perhaps most importantly - their golf ball.

"I've been on Tour 10 years," McIlroy said in advance of The Players Championship. "It's very rare that you get really excited about your equipment, but I am. I feel like it's a new chapter in my life with a lot of stuff going on, but I really feel with the new equipment, as well, it's hopefully going to take me to that next level."

Rory McIlroy, who already has a shoe and apparel deal with Nike, has inked a long-term deal with TaylorMade Golf to use the company's bag, assorted clubs and its ball. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Following a seventh-place finish at last month's Masters, McIlroy knew he needed to make some changes to his equipment.

"I wasn't really happy with the golf ball I was playing and I needed to do something," he admitted. "So I sort of went back to the drawing board and tested for about 10 days pretty extensively after Augusta, worked with a lot of different things. ... I tested quite a few balls, and the one that I landed on, that was really it. The ball was what led me to this point, because it was like, this is the best ball I've hit in, well, ever. I feel like it's really the best ball for me going forward, and then it was just trying to match everything up to that, and that's why I feel like this is the best way forward."

For this week, at least, McIlroy's bag configuration also includes a 1-iron that he can hit 290 yards.

"That could be helpful for around here," he said. "With driver being taken out of you your hands a lot, that could be a club that could work really well around here this week."

As for that other major change in his life since the last time he competed, McIlroy also spoke about his recent marriage to Erica Stoll.

"It was awesome; it was obviously the best weekend of my life -- and hopefully the best weekend of Erica's, as well," he joked. "We obviously tried to keep it as private as possible. It was between our friends and families, and we didn't really want anything else.

"It was really good. It was a weekend of celebrations. People got in the Friday night. We sort of had a welcome reception. Obviously you got the whole wedding day on Saturday, and we had a farewell brunch on Sunday. So we spent three really nice days with the people that we cherished the most, and that was really special."

McIlroy will begin his opening round at TPC Sawgrass at 1:52 p.m. ET on Thursday alongside Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.