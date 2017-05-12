PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Rory McIlroy cried when he watched Sergio Garcia claim last month's Masters -- and not in the way you might think. These weren't tears of sadness over the one major which still eludes him, or tears of jealousy over a buddy slipping his arms into the green jacket instead. The way he tells it, they were tears of pure joy, unbridled happiness for a colleague whose tumultuous journey had finally reached a dramatic pinnacle.

These two players might not exactly be kindred spirits, but they do share a common tendency. There's no analytical proof of this, but the majority of professional golfers let their performance dictate their mood. As the saying goes, a final-hole birdie can make dinner taste better, while a late bogey can turn it sour. McIlroy and Garcia, though, generally find themselves on the other end of the spectrum, with their moods largely dictating performance.

Garcia is the prime example of this proclivity, his early-career petulance giving way to a maturity that yielded his first major title. McIlroy is a different kind of emotional. He doesn't possess the rah-rah, heart-on-his-sleeve kind of emotion (though he has been known to shush a Ryder Cup crowd) or the kick-his-bag, temper-tantrum kind of emotion (though he has been known to helicopter a 3-iron into a nearby pond). Instead, it's an inner conflict which can often directly lead to on-course results.

Case in point: Three years ago, McIlroy broke off his engagement with tennis star Caroline Wozniacki just days before the BMW PGA Championship. At that point, he hadn't won a tournament in 20 months. Days after the announcement, he was crowned champion.

All of which leads to the current state of McIlroy, and what it might mean for his golf game moving forward. He got married to Erica Stoll three weeks ago in a lavish wedding that included a Stevie Wonder performance. He showed up to this week's Players Championship seemingly happy and relaxed. When asked what effect marriage might have on his game, he acquiesced that it could provide a positive consequence.

Rory McIlroy was presented with a bobblehead of himself prior to the Players Championship this week -- in honor of his FedEx Cup playoffs victory in 2016. Warren Little/Getty Images

"There's not many question marks going on in my life right now," he explained. "I feel like everything's exactly where it's meant to be. And if you feel like that off the golf course, then I can only imagine that it will help you on it."

On Thursday, in his first competitive round since the Masters and those ensuing nuptials, McIlroy showed no discernible sign of being a changed man, other than a silver wedding band on his left ring finger, only visible when he removed his glove to putt.

(As for whether the ring affected his swing, he said, "Not really. I made sure to hit balls before we got married, just to see if I could play with it on." When asked if that could be considered unlucky, he paused and answered, "I don't know. Hopefully not.")

His final tally for the opening round was a 1-over 73, which is a half-dozen strokes off the overnight lead, but still not bad considering he felt it could've been "a 75 or 76." It would be unfair to believe that any sort of metamorphosis in McIlroy's game would be more immediate than gradual, and so it only makes sense that, after the round, he intoned that he didn't feel any different.

"If there was any weight on anyone's shoulders, it was Erica," he said. "She was the one who was stressing over the wedding; I was like, 'It's going to be fine.' It feels normal. I feel like we've been married for the past year-and-a-half anyway. We live together, we travel together, there's nothing she doesn't know about me and vice versa, so it feels pretty much the same."

McIlroy didn't just get married during his time off. He also got hitched to a new equipment manufacturer, signing a deal to play a full bag of TaylorMade clubs. For a guy who seems most at ease inside the ropes when other aspects of his life -- both personal and professional -- are stable, this piece of news should help spread the message that he's prepared to start playing his best golf again soon.

As he explained earlier this week, there's a renewed sense of calmness.

"It seems like with everything that's went on the last few weeks with getting married and teaming up with TaylorMade and everything, it seems like everything's very settled," he said. "I've been on tour 10 years, and it's very rare that you get really excited about your equipment. I feel like it's a new chapter in my life with a lot of stuff going on, but I really feel with the new equipment, as well, it's hopefully going to take me to that next level."

He didn't show that next level Thursday. He posted five birdies, but also added two bogeys and two double-bogeys, the first of which included a missed putt from two feet away on the 10th hole that was more careless than poor mechanics.

Even so, a share of 66th place in the 147-man field should hardly be viewed as any sort of definitive statement about McIlroy 2.0 -- or perhaps it's McIlroy 8.0 by now, the player undergoing as many iterations as the iPhone.

This was the first step in that next chapter, one in which all choppy waters have calmed and any unpredictability has been settled. He's happy about that -- all of it -- and, as we've learned about McIlroy over the years, he's one of the few professional golfers whose happiness tends to breed better golf as opposed to the other way around.

"I'm in a great place in my life," he said. "I feel very settled and very lucky to be in this position, and now it's just about trying to make the most of, I guess, the fortune that I've had."