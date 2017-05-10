Golf fans might be rooting a little bit harder for Brooks Koepka starting Thursday.

That's because Koepka's sponsor, Michelob Ultra, is unveiling a promotion that gives each fan who signs up 2,280 cans of beer if Koepka hits a hole-in-one at one of 10 PGA Tour events this year, including The Players Championship, which tees off Thursday.

Those 2,280 beers amount to 95 cases, the calorie count in a can of Ultra. If Koepka holes out from the tee, fans who are at least 21 years old who signed up for the promotion at the website "A Round On Brooks" will get their allotment of beer over a period of four years. Because of alcohol laws, the promotion is available to fans in just 22 states and Washington, D.C.

Brooks Koepka can reward fans with lots of beer if he fires an ace. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 27-year-old has one PGA Tour win: the 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open. In his 3½ years on tour, he has not hit a hole-in-one during a tournament. The odds of a pro golfer doing so are said to be roughly 2,500-to-1. There were 31 holes-in-one on the PGA Tour last season.

Other tournaments in which the promotion is in play are the AT&T Byron Nelson, the Memorial, the FedEx St. Jude Classic, the Travelers Championship, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, the Northern Trust, the Dell Technologies Championship, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.

Michelob Ultra recently extended its sponsorship as the official beer of the PGA Tour through the 2020 season.