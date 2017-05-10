Three years after the PGA Tour China Series started, it might not be played this year.

The tour, which already has produced Li Haotong and Dou Ze-cheng, was supposed to begin its fourth season this month. Instead, the website says only that "information on the 2017 schedule is coming soon."

"There's a good chance that it won't happen this year and that we may take a year off," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Tuesday. "There's also a good chance that it will happen. There's a fair amount of relationship complexity that we're dealing with and so that's the basis for it."

The initial three-year deal ended after the 2016 season with the China Golf Association and the China Olympic Sports Industry. Monahan did not say what the issues were that was delaying the start of a fourth season.

"You learn a lot -- things you love, things you want to change. That's where there's a difference of opinion that's giving us a hard time getting this extended."

Monahan does not like to give odds on anything, though he added that without a clear answer at this stage, "that's cause for concern."

The PGA Tour also runs similar circuits for Latin America and Canada, and it was clear Monahan wanted to see China continue. The tour has an office in China and one of the World Golf Championships (HSBC Champions) is in Shanghai.

"We have a lot invested in that," he said. "We really want to make that work."