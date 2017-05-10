PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Jordan Spieth stepped to the tee at TPC Sawgrass' revamped 12th hole during his Tuesday practice round, 270 yards separating him from the front edge of the green, a driver confidently resting in his hands.

The decision-making process is decidedly easier in a non-competitive round, but Spieth was hardly being exceedingly aggressive, or overly careless, with his selection. He wanted to hit a good one. He wanted to gain a little optimism on a hole that had caused him problems in previous years.

He swung that driver, carried those 270 yards and watched his ball burn the edge of the cup for what would have been an elusive par-4 hole-in-one.

"That was the worst thing you could have done," said his caddie, Michael Greller.

Spieth knew exactly what he meant. "Now," he later explained, "I believe I can do it each time."

If players woke up on tournament mornings immediately thinking of the watery grave surrounding the infamous 17th green here at the Players Championship, their thoughts might now be occupied by the risk-reward 12th hole, as well.

Playing at 302 yards on the scorecard, but likely less than that number on most days, the overhauled hole presents a tantalizing dilemma. It is guarded by a lengthy bunker that transitions into a water hazard on the left side and a pot bunker surrounded by a difficult chipping area on the right. Competitors will be forced to figure out a strategy that will offer them birdie opportunities -- and take bogeys out of play.

There are early murmurs that most players will go for the green, factoring in the risk and hoping for their just reward.

There are perhaps even more early murmurs that the majority of players will lay up, rendering the hole an iron-and-wedge play that should eliminate all danger.

The reality is this: It depends on the variables.

"It depends what the wind is, what our number is, where the pin is," said Spieth. "It's all situational."

"I think that it's going to depend," Sergio Garcia agreed. "For me, it's going to depend a little bit how I feel on the day. If I feel good, I'm probably going to go for it, unless it's like a very tricky pin ... We'll just try to figure it out as the day goes on with wind conditions and such."

Even players who were locked in to a specific strategy seemed to be second-guessing themselves before the tournament has even started.

"I think I will go for it," boasted 2014 champion Martin Kaymer, before backing off, even slightly. "Obviously, the conditions, we'll have to wait and see the conditions. But even if you hit it in the water, you can still make an up-and-down for 4. So I think it's a hole [where] generally the back nine a lot can happen there now, because you need to make some decisions what you want to do."

In the past, Pete Dye's host course was known more for its closing holes than anything else. The par-5 16th hole offers players perhaps a final opportunity to post a red number. The 17th is one of the world's most well-known par-3s. And the 18th presents one of the toughest driving challenges on the PGA Tour schedule, with water guarding the entire left side of the hole.

Now, though, the 12th hole will steal some of the headlines. Nearly 60 yards shorter than in past years, the par-4 gives players more to think about during the round.

While the go-for-it and lay-up factions will remain divided, most are in agreement that the 12th is improved over its previous iteration.

"I like the fact that it gives you more options than before," world No. 1 Dustin Johnson said. "The old No. 12, everyone had to lay up to a certain spot and you'd kind of wedge it on green. Now you've got some options. You can think about if you want to go for it or if you want to lay it up, so I thought that's (a) really good change."

"I think that it's definitely a much better hole than it used to be," said Garcia. "It looks nice. It's a different look."

There are options now, options that didn't previously exist. Take out driver and smash it down to the green? Or hit an iron into position and then wedge one close? Those are the questions players will be asking themselves, in many circumstances much earlier than when they first step on to the 12th tee.