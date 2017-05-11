PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- I wanted to do something different this week.

Find an experienced caddie, but one who had never looped the Players Championship. His perspective would be so different than a guy who's been coming for years. Lo and behold, walking the range on Tuesday at TPC Sawgrass, a caddie said, "Hey Mike, when do I get to be the guy in your Caddie Confidential?" That's a karma boom! Ask and you shall receive.

Enjoy this week's CC.

Collins: Do you think this year, because of the changes that have been made to the course, it helps you being a rookie to this event?

Caddie: Well, I played the golf course once ... and somewhat remember the old golf course, but it wasn't like I got here and thought, "Whoa this place is crazy different." Yeah, it's probably helpful ... I'm just showing up thinking it's just 18 new holes for me this week and just gonna approach it as any regular week.

Collins: So you don't have any "baggage."

Caddie: I don't have any baggage. I'm ready.

Collins: Now that you've seen the course a few times, what hole do you think players will struggle with the most?

Caddie: I mean it's gotta be 12, even though it's a new hole this year. We were looking at the hole today, yesterday (my player) hit a perfect shot with 3-wood that landed on line with the middle of the green in the fairway that kicked dead left, went in the water. You could not have hit the shot any better, so we're sitting there scratching our heads going, "We just hit the shot we wanted to, it was perfect, and it's in the water."

It all depends on where the pins (are going to) be I guess. But I think the long ball guys are gonna think, "There's no way I can't go for this green when I can hit a 5 wood to the middle of the green." But also, that brings in the water and big numbers. I think the way to play the hole is to hit a 3, 4, or 5 iron off the tee box and have wedge in your hand. But I still don't know what we're going to do!

Collins: Do you think most players will layup?

Caddie: No.

Collins: Seriously?

Caddie: Yeah. I mean it's 295 to the front (edge of the green) when it's all the way back. Today we were 273 to the front. My player ain't one of the longest and we hit 3-wood, which was plenty of club. The long ball guys can carve 5 woods or hybrids in there. There's just no way they're gonna layup. I think that, in turn, is gonna bring in some big numbers or at least some bogeys and doubles ... cause you get on that left side of the green and it's going in the water. It ain't gonna stop.

Collins: That could happen even if you're hitting a wedge, yes?

Caddie: That was my next thing. The hole is so hard. A back right pin. You could have a wedge in there and if you go over the green it's no good. Come up short it's no good. Getting going left and now the ball is outta here. Seriously, it's gonna be a game-time decision on what we decide to do, cause I don't think either one of us knows what we're gonna do when we get there right now. (Laughs) And it's Wednesday night!

The view at the Players Championship is very different when you're the one hitting the shots -- as this week's caddie found out on No. 17 on Wednesday. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Collins: Speaking of Wednesday, I wanna know what it was like for you coming off the 16th tee box knowing you were gonna hit a shot on the 17th?

Caddie: It was pretty cool for me. I've always heard about this 'caddie closest to the hole' thing. Never been a participant, so I got to do it. We played late (in the) afternoon so it was like anticipation all day while we practiced. You got caddies talking about how close they hit it or if they hit it in the water. There was a buzz going around the whole caddie and player (areas) all day. So we teed off late today ... get there and it was like, "Alright well, here we are." Get your glove out, get you a ball and whack it! It's kinda like I was waiting around all day and then you get there and it was quick. Didn't hit a great shot but ... I was definitely a little nervous (laughs).

Collins: When did you get nervous?

Caddie: I was fine until I put the tee in the ground. I turned around and I see all the players with their phones out and the camera and microphones, all that stuff. It was kinda like, "Oooo" (giggling)

Collins: So this is what it feels like for the players.

Caddie: Yeah. There was definitely a little bit (of) nerves going there. I guess, as a caddie, you know the cameras are there but you never pick your head up. So when I turned round and saw all that I was like, "Oh. I guess it's go time."

Collins: Other than the 12th, what hole will be the toughest for you to caddie?

Caddie: I got trouble with number 9.

Collins: The par 5?

Caddie: Whether to go for it or not.

Collins: Why does that hole give you issues?

Caddie: Because you could have a decent yardage to the front and to the hole, but it visually doesn't look inviting for a second shot. You got the tree over hanging, you got the mounds and the bunkers all around the green. It doesn't look like you have anywhere to hit it. I know these are the best players in the world, but it just doesn't look like you have anywhere to hit the golf ball. And then if you decide to not go for it, if you decide to layup, the grass is so tight-ish anywhere from 75 to 95 (to the) front, then your wedge shot is gonna be dicey there ... No. 9, I don't know, just seems a little tricky to me.

Collins: How tough do you think it will be to caddie the 17th hole when it matters, Thursday through Sunday?

Caddie: Seventeen won't be that bad as far as caddie wise. A number is a number ... 144 is 144 (laughs). You just gotta figure out the wind and what its' doing.

Collins: Which is tougher, tee shot on 17 or 18?

Caddie: I think the tee shot on the 18th is tougher ... You get a player that bites off a little too much or tugs it just a little left of their line. That's the thing about 18, you can have a perfect line and miss your target barely to the left and the next thing you know the breeze hits it a little bit, it doesn't cover, and you're in the drink. (No.) 18 is just a tough tee ball I think. Just trying to figure out where you're gonna hit it cause if you get a little bit offline, you're either in the water or you're in the trees. You just gotta sack up and hit that shot.

Collins: Is the Players Championship a major?

Caddie: ... People are gonna hate me for this, but I almost feel like the Players Championship is more of a major for me than the British Open. The British Open is obviously where golf started but ... it's almost like the Players got left out when they were deciding what majors were gonna be. The purse is huge, you got all the top players (there), the same golf course every year, there's hard holes and easy holes, it's got the drama and excitement, fans love it and it's got memorable holes. It's hard to leave it out. Not knocking the British Open but ... I guess me being American.

Collins: What about versus the PGA Championship?

Caddie: Yeah... I guess you could kinda look at that, too, cause it changes venues. Is it harder to get in the PGA Championship or harder to get into this? I don't know, I'm asking. It almost seems like it's harder to get in the Players than the PGA. I mean I could be totally wrong.

Collins: If there was one thing you could change about the tournament, what would it be?

Caddie: Uh (thinks for a bit). Shuttle to the 10th tee box! (Laughs)

Collins: From No. 9 green to No. 10 tee.

Caddie: Or even starting from the driving range to the 10th. Any of those big 'ol long walks ... I would love a shuttle from the driving range to the 10th just for practice rounds or when you're starting on that hole, ya know?

Collins: Yeah. And that walk from 9 to 10 ... it kinda goes back to what you said about the ninth being a tricky pa-5. If you leave that hole with a bogey, even if you laid up, that's a long walk not to talk to your player!

Caddie: (laughs) That is exactly right. That is one way to look at it.

Collins: Make a prediction. Pick a score and sit in the clubhouse.

Caddie: Mmm ... If the golf course stays the same as far as conditions, and the greens don't get too much firmer and crazy fast, I think you get 3 under a day... you got 12 (under) as a winner. I'd take 10 (under) and take my chances. Watch (from the clubhouse) and let them shoot at it ... if someone passes me, "good playing." I'll take my million dollar second place finish. (We both laugh.)

Collins: If you get the winning caddie check of $189,000, what are you gonna buy?

Caddie: I need some new furniture in my house. Just bought a new house. Might buy some furniture. And probably buy my girl a new car. She needs a new one.

Collins: So Ikea and a Smart Car?

Caddie: (Bust out laughing) She's wanting a Range Rover. She might get a used one! (Laughs again.)