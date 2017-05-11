PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- His ball having come to rest in a poorly raked bunker, Jordan Spieth pulled out his phone and took a picture of it so he could provide the evidence to the PGA Tour staff.

Spieth took action before he made a double-bogey on the par-4 first hole -- his 10th of the day -- during the first round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday.

Jordan Spieth took issue with the condition of bunkers at the Players Championship on Thursday, stopping to take a picture of a bunker after a double-bogey. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

And Spieth's displeasure played out as he hit a poor bunker shot and then three-putted.

"It was a bunker that was raked to where it just kind of looked like somebody didn't really care much to do it or were rushing off the green," Spieth said after opening the tournament with a 73. "I was in worse than a plugged lie when (the ball) had just trickled in it.

"And I overreacted probably a bit, but you just don't see that very often, and I know my guy, Michael (Greller) rakes and makes sure that it's exactly the way it was when he went in there, so if you hit it in the bunker, everybody gets the same kind of thing.

"Guys are very good 99.9 percent of the time and that was very frustrating, because I knew where I was, from a normal lie, it wasn't too bad; and from that lie I had no chance," Spieth added. "So it was a frustrating time in the round there where I was trying to kind of get some momentum going."

Spieth, who hit just four fairways during the opening round, hit a poor tee shot and then saw his approach come up short in the greenside bunker. From there, he blasted well past the pin, leaving himself a 45-foot par putt. And he 3-putted for double bogey.