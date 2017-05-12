PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Rory McIlroy said he needed to drop a few pounds coming off his wedding and honeymoon. He also revealed Thursday after opening the Players Championship with a 73 that he hasn't been practicing quite as hard so he can be cautious with his back.

McIlroy missed two months earlier this season with a rib injury that he played through in South Africa.

"I've been very limited hitting golf balls," McIlroy said at TPC Sawgrass. "My back has got a little bit stiff again, I guess just from obviously building it up and playing through and then not doing anything for three weeks and then coming back last weekend and hitting balls for four or five hours a day. Just aggravated that joint in my back again, the thing that sort of happened at the start of the season."

McIlroy said he is resting and managing his back, and will pay more attention to recovery next week off before beginning a busy summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.