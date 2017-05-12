PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Danny Willett's troubles continued at The Players Championship, where he withdrew Friday citing a back issue after playing the first 27 holes of the tournament in 11-over par.

Willett shot 79 in the opening round Thursday and played the back nine in 40 on Friday before withdrawing. He took to Twitter and said that swinging poorly is putting strain on his back.

Not good to have to withdraw but swinging very poorly is putting a lot of unwanted strain on the back.. body and mind need a rest!! 😔🏌🏻 — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) May 12, 2017

Willett has missed four cuts, along with withdrawing from the Players, in just nine starts this season. Other than a tie for fifth at a European Tour event in Malaysia earlier this year, Willett has fared no better than a tie for 39th. The Englishman also missed the cut in his title defense at the Masters.

Willett's next scheduled start is the BMW PGA Championship -- the European Tour's flagship event -- in two weeks.