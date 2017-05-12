Michael Collins says tour players have told him they like the changes made to the course at the Players Championship. (1:29)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- The Players Championship is the PGA Tour's flagship event, so you knew something special would happen with this week's #AskESPNCaddie.

Wait until you see who came out and did a selfie with me as I was reading the tweet about him. Karma is real! Believe it. That's why you gotta jump on Twitter and ask me questions so more stuff like this can happen. Enjoy.

@RCGuerrilla Guess who I ran into this morning and told about your question!?! He says he's still alive & kicking it! Answer coming up pic.twitter.com/jCPfiuAK08 — Michael Collins (@ESPNCaddie) May 12, 2017

Collins: As I was doing the video shoutout Friday morning, who rolls up and takes pics of me doing it? Grayson Murray himself. And when I showed him the tweet asking about my opinion, the selfie was his idea! I'm gonna say the same thing here that I said to him Monday on the driving range. Handle your business on the golf course first, then hit Twitter hard against the haters and trolls.

While the entertainer in me hates that Pat Perez quit Twitter and Murray is taking a break from it, the caddie in me is all for it. Perez is playing some of the best golf of his life. He shouldn't be wasting energy worrying about trolls. Grayson is awesome on Twitter, but I'd rather he kick butt and win on tour than be a Twitter "rabble rouser." If you love something ... that's the saying, right? Fear not. They'll be back eventually, and we'll still love 'em.

#AskESPNCaddie Do caddies inwardly chuckle when a player doesn't agree with them, then hits it in the water? — Rick Stevens (@rikistev) May 11, 2017

Collins: Yes and no. If you're in contention or playing really well and your player does it, it's not even a little funny because your paycheck is directly affected by those club mistakes. If you're already a bunch of shots outside the cutline Friday, or playing in one of the first groups out Sunday morning, or know this is probably your last week working for the player, then yes.

Here's a conversation I had with a guy who fired me.

"Perfect 6-iron here, pro."

Golfer: "Nah, 7-iron is plenty. I'm gonna give it the full."

"OK cool. Go get it."

Ball comes up short of the green in the water.

Pro: "Don't say a f---ing word and wipe that f---ing smirk off your face!"

"What smirk?"

"Shut up. Where's the drop?"

#AskESPNCaddie Are there rules against players caddies talking to another player? Have caddies ever b!tched at other players about slo play? — Tom Davenport (@tdaveniii) May 7, 2017

Collins: No rules against that at all. Yeah, it happens, but usually in a backhanded way. Player A will complain to his caddie about Player B being slow. The caddie will first say something to Player B's caddie. If that doesn't help, after the rules official comes over and tells the group they're on the clock, Player A's caddie will ask, "What time is it?" every time it's Player B's time to play.

There are those "special" occasions like a couple of years ago at the Match Play when Steven "Pepsi" Hale was caddying for Keegan Bradley and almost got into a fight with Miguel Angel Jimenez. That one happened on camera and carried over into the locker room. When it comes to slow play, though, if a player's caddie is saying something to an opposing player, either he's doing it on orders or things have gotten so out of hand that it's justified.

@ESPNCaddie #askespncaddie do players pay attention to other player caddie convos on the tee about yardage and club selection? Thanks — Jeff (@taylorjs69) May 2, 2017

Collins: Yes. The one "trick" caddies and players will do on a par-3. ... They'll look into an opposing player's bag to see which club is missing. You do have to make sure the player you're getting that club reference from hits it the same distance as your player or you know exactly how much club difference there is between the two players. It could be a disaster if you don't know all those things. All caddies and players will work out their own yardages, but they will all pay attention to what each "team" is saying, especially on the tee boxes of the par-3s.