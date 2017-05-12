PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- We've all had days at the office like Justin Thomas.

One minute, your job feels easy. You're cruising along, taking care of business, getting stuff done. Then in no time at all, everything goes wrong. That winning feeling vanishes into thin air and you're left shaking your head at the prospect of turning things around.

Back and forth. Up and down. Good and bad. That's how it's gone for Thomas during these past two days.

The only difference between you and him, of course, is that he's a professional golfer. And those roller-coaster rides of efficiency are immediately reflected on his scorecard.

"It was so bizarre," he muttered after his second round at the Players Championship.

To only look at his score, it appears Thomas has been a model of consistency. He opened with a 1-over 73 on Thursday, then followed with a 1-under 71 on Friday for an even-par total that left him easily inside the cut line.

But it hardly tells the entire story.

Thomas was moving along in the opening round, carding eight pars in his first 11 holes, when he stepped to the tee at the short par-4 12th. He posted a birdie there, but followed with three straight bogeys. In true bounce-back fashion, he then eagled the 16th and birdied the 17th before bogeying the 18th.

When he stepped on to TPC Sawgrass' 10th hole Friday morning -- his first of the day -- Thomas immediately made bogey, then followed with two more. After a par -- that's right, a par! -- on the par-3 13th hole, he birdied three in a row, then went bogey-double on 17 and 18, then birdied three in a row again.

Just in case you've lost track, here's the full 19-hole tally:

--One eagle

--Eight birdies

--One par

--Eight bogeys

--One double

That's right. Thomas played that stretch of holes in even-par -- with just a single par.

"I don't really know what to say about that round," he tried to explain afterward on Friday. "Anytime I got momentum, I seemed to give it right back."

It was as befuddling a stretch as he's ever had. It included two separate streaks of three straight birdies and two separate streaks of three straight bogeys. One day he knocked in a 6-foot birdie putt on the devilish island green 17th. The next day he nearly putted one into the surrounding water.

Perhaps just as confounding is the fact that Thomas played a completely different brand of golf than playing partners Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy -- the world's two top-ranked players -- and yet all three concluded the first 36 holes at the very same score.

In fact, as Johnson was about to tap in his final putt of the day, McIlroy sidled up to Thomas and whispered, "I can't believe we're all about to tie."

Later, Thomas contended that he'd rather have an up and down round like his on Friday than one like Johnson or McIlroy, each of whom posted 15 pars.

"Steady golf is different than what DJ and Rory were doing," he said. "They weren't really hitting a lot of greens and a lot of putts and having a lot of good looks. DJ today was fighting it to shoot 1-over. He maybe had two good birdie looks in 18 holes. I would prefer what I'm doing. They could say that they just need to figure out why, then they'll start making the birdies. But [for me], the birdies are there. I just have to get rid of the bogeys."

Thomas also believes that his roller-coaster performance leaves him in better position going into the weekend than a more consistent stretch of ho-hum pars.

He's still very much on contention at a tournament he calls his favorite non-major of the year, and can actually draw some positive vibes from how he's played so far.

"I know why I'm making those bogeys," he explained. "I'm making bogeys on some easy holes. I mean, 10, 11, 12, I would expect to at least birdie one of those, and if I do that, I have a great day today. So I would definitely say that."

We've all endured these kinds of days. Everything is going right, then without any warning, everything is going wrong. Followed, of course, by everything going right again.

Call it a microcosm of life -- or at the very least, a microcosm of golf.

Thomas went through some high highs and low lows these past two days -- and he's got the colorful scorecards to prove it.