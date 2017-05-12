England's Matt Wallace extended his lead to five shots in the weather-affected Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort on Friday.

Wallace, who carded 10 birdies in a flawless opening 63, added five more in the first 12 holes of his second round before play was suspended due to darkness, a knock-on effect of the time lost due Thursday's thunderstorms.

The 27-year-old Londoner, who won five tournaments in succession on the Alps Tour last season and six times in total, started on the back nine and picked up shots on the 10th, 12th, 13th and 16th to reach the turn in 33.

Further birdies on the first and third took Wallace to 16 under par and five ahead of Germany's Sebastian Heisele, who followed his opening 64 by carding three birdies and a bogey in 12 holes on day two.

England's Ashley Chesters and France's Matthieu Pavon had set the clubhouse target on nine under after rounds of 71 and 69 respectively.

Pavon was one under par after nine holes when the first round was suspended and when play resumed at 8.30am on Friday, he made four birdies on the back nine to post a bogey-free 68.

The 24-year-old was soon back out on the course and carded six birdies and two bogeys in round two, while Chesters had an eagle, four birdies and four bogeys in his 71.

"I had a bit of momentum this afternoon," Pavon said. "I played very solid to finish round one this morning, which gave me confidence going into round two straight afterwards and I managed to make a few birdies straight away.

"My game has been a little up and down over the two days but my short game has been pretty good, so that has helped a lot."