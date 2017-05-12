PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- The swagger is not quite the same, and that is likely in direct proportion to the scores. What for a time looked so effortless is now more of a struggle, the results there for all to see.

Jason Day hasn't won in a year.

A wire-to-wire winner in 2016 at the Players Championship, Day's victory at TPC Sawgrass a year ago was his seventh in 10 months and third in six starts. He was the solid No. 1 player in the world, with sights set on more hardware.

But as he toils this weekend at the PGA Tour's flagship event attempting to defend his title, Day has not been a legitimate back-nine contender in any tournament this year. He had high hopes in January of maintaining his No. 1 ranking all season, but has since slipped to No. 3 behind Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy.

And summoning up the resolve to get back to the top spot has proven to be a challenge.

"Being able to climb that mountain is very difficult because sitting back and knowing that I've done it before and how much work I actually had to put into it is tough in itself,'' Day said. "You are sitting there going, 'Man, that's all I think about is golf ... and getting to No. 1 in the world.

"Saying all that is great, but if you don't have the desire to get there, then there's just no use. You won't get there at all. For a moment there after I lost my No. 1 world ranking (in February), I kind of lost the desire to kind of be there. And I just think I was mentally burned out from everything that had gone on.''

Day had been No. 1 for 47 consecutive weeks, but there were circumstances. At the beginning of the year, he was concerned about the health of his mother, who was diagnosed with cancer in Australia.

After bringing her to his home in Ohio for more tests and eventually surgery to remove a tumor, Day ended up withdrawing from the WGC-Dell Match Play Championship in March -- just two weeks prior to the Masters.

That came after he twice withdrew from tournaments late last year due to back injuries and missed another tournament because of illness. Day's best finish in 2017 is a tie for fifth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished 7 strokes back of winner Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy said he understood Day's feelings.

"When you're playing good, you never can believe how you can play bad,'' McIlroy said. "And then when you're playing bad, you can never believe how well you've been able to play before. Confidence comes and goes a little bit in this game.

"I've always felt like getting to the top of the mountain is easier than staying there. I think it takes just as much hard work to stay there as it does to get all the way up it. And it's golf; it's life; it's human.''

Spieth, who won five times in 2015, captured two major championships and also got to No. 1 in the world, is now ranked fifth.

"Once you get to that ultimate goal, how do you reset it?'' Spieth said. "How do you set a new boundary, a barrier to break through? I think that's difficult to do. It was such a satisfaction. It was just such an awesome feeling and I practiced just as hard. But you have that target on your back and how do you take that and put it on something else so you have ... some desire to chase?''

After winning the 2001 Open at Royal Lytham, David Duval -- who had been No. 1 in the world -- finally had his first major championship.

It wasn't long after that he asked, "Is that it?'' To him, reaching the top was nowhere near as gratifying as trying to get there. Although Duval was later plagued by injuries, he never did win again on the PGA Tour.

Nobody is suggesting anything close to that with Day, 29, who has 10 PGA Tour victories, including the 2015 PGA Championship.

He's faced numerous obstacles over the last year and it doesn't help that Johnson is playing so well, opening up a huge lead in the rankings after winning three of his past four starts. Johnson finished second last week at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Day marveled at the golf Johnson is playing, making it look easy. "That's kind of what I was doing a couple of years ago,'' he said.

Now Day is not, which makes the journey back to the top that much more difficult. He noted that he's not all that displeased with his "base camp'' of No. 3 in the world and said he's past the distractions and injuries.

"I can kind of take a breath and sit back and go, okay, I need to kind of start my trip back up the mountain again,'' he said.

But does he really want to? Day's words and actions suggest he is conflicted with it all right now.