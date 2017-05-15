Twenty-one-year-old Si Woo Kim started the final round down 2 shots but closes with a 3-under 69 to capture The Players Championship, becoming the youngest to ever do so. (2:30)

Unheralded Si Woo Kim, just 21, became the youngest winner in Players Championship history on Sunday.

What will be the hardest thing for Kim to deal with now that he's added himself to the list of young guns to watch on tour? And how did the refurbished 12th hole at TPC Sawgrass affect play?

Our panelists answer these questions and more in this week's edition of Monday Four-Ball.

1. What will be the hardest thing for Si Woo Kim to deal with after his Players Championship victory?

SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie: The hardest thing for Kim will be proving that this win wasn't a fluke, yet more of a coming-out party to the start of a lengthy career. There will be those who say he got hot for one week, and that very well may be. But proving his worth as the Players champion will prove as testy as the Stadium Course.

ESPN.com senior golf analyst Michael Collins: The hardest thing for Kim will be the expectations he places on himself. How many times have we heard players long after a big win talk about the "extra pressure" they put on themselves? Too many to count.

Si Woo Kim closed with a 3-under 69 and won the Players Championship by 3 strokes. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

ESPN.com senior golf writer Bob Harig: High expectations. It is inevitable after winning a tournament of this stature against such a strong field. Kim's young age will also lead to comparisons with other great players who won so early.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Jason Sobel: He is going to be thrust into the spotlight very quickly after this win. For a guy who looked fearless on the course, he seemed terrified in post-round interviews on television, where he used an interpreter to relay his answers. I don't think golf is going to be the problem. I think it's everything expected of him before and after.

2. What did you think of how the newly refurbished 12th hole played last week at TPC Sawgrass?

Barrie: It played about how I expected. Going into Sunday, 46 players went for the green (hit 3-wood or driver), compared to 26 in Round 1 and 39 in Round 2. That means players actively weighed whether to take the bait. That makes a good golf hole.

Collins: The concept is great, but it needs tweaking. Anytime a good a shot gets penalized, the hole design is flawed. That happened too many times this week. A small change to the left side (I love a skinny bunker) will coax more players to go for the green, thus creating even more drama, which is what they were looking for.

Harig: It was disappointing. The hole was more risk than reward because of a severe green. And really, a drivable par-4 should require a driver, not long irons. The hole can use some tweaks.

Sobel: It was good but could've been better. Not enough players took the chance to drive the green during the tournament, but that's based mostly on hole location. I fully expect PGA Tour officials to examine this hole over the next year, perhaps offer a little bit more bailout area around the green and offer competitors a greater reason to go for it next year.

3. What surprised you the most at the Players Championship?

Barrie: The carnage in spots was stunning. J.B. Holmes was 9-under entering Sunday and managed poor control all week to grab the lead, and then shot an 84 on Sunday! John Rahm, a trendy pick, was sitting at 4-under, in contention heading into the weekend, and then shot an 82 Saturday, getting cut after the cut. It goes to show that the best rounds can be pummeled in a matter of shots. It's what makes the Players such a good watch.

Collins: Dustin Johnson had his driver taken away at this course; Rory McIlroy's back is still iffy; Jason Day still had his mom on his mind; Jordan Spieth's game is still spotty; Hideki Matsuyama has only one top-10 finish here in four tries; Sergio Garcia was at the only one to try and make a run. Surprised? I wouldn't say anything this week surprised me. I'd say I was disappointed there wasn't more drama and excitement coming down the stretch this year.

Harig: The relatively poor play by the top players. Other than Sergio Garcia toying with the lead on Saturday, none of the top-10 players were in contention.

Sobel: Well, let me put it this way: I didn't exactly have Si Woo Kim winning this event.

4. There will be "distance-measuring devices" allowed this week on the Web.com Tour. Thumbs up or thumbs down?

Barrie: Thumbs up. Get an accurate yardage. Get the right club. Put the right swing on it. Hit the right shot. Move on. Might speed things up and make it more fun.

Collins: I'll let you know after when I get back from the event. I'm going to use a laser, but I can't wait to see how and if it changes the pace of play. My hypothesis is that it will not change the pace of play. I will give a thumbs up that the tour is trying it out and not opposed to seeing if it helps or changes the game. Not being afraid to try should always be commended.

Harig: Thumbs up. The tour can only go forward with such devices by studying them in its competitions and seeing if they are helpful or improve the game in any way.

Sobel: Thumbs squarely sideways. I don't think it will speed of pace of play, because unlike the amateur player, professionals are looking at a lot more than just the number to the stick. But I also don't think it's going to hurt matters, either.